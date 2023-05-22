Ireland, record fine to Meta for violation of privacy

The fine, the highest amount ever applied in this area, was imposed later to the transfer of personal data to the United States in violation of EU provisions .

Fine recall a Meta : the Irish Privacy Authority has decided to impose a fine from 1.2 billion euros to the company for violation of European privacy law. The decision to apply the record fine to Meta is the result of the investigation conducted into Facebook’s activity by the Irish Authority and the decision taken on April 13 by the Edpb.

The president of the Edpb, Andrea Jelinek, underlined that the violation carried out by Meta is “very serious” since it concerns transfers of personal data “systematic, continuous and repetitive“. Facebook, he added, “has millions of users in Europe and therefore the data transfer has been enormous. The unprecedented fine represents a strong signal” to the perpetrators of the infringement to indicate that “serious violations lead to far-reaching consequences”.

The answer comes from the European headquarters of Meta. “We will appeal the ruling and against the unjustified fine and we will seek a stay of the claims through the courts. There is no immediate interruption of Facebook in Europe, the decision includes implementation periods that will last until the end of this year”: write Nick Clegg, president of Global Affairs and Jennifer Newstead, chief legal officer of Meta in an official post .