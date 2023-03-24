Iren approved the update of the Business Plan to 2030, which confirms the solid strategic vision based on decarbonisation and the protection of resources, the high quality of the services offered and the strong local roots.

The plan provides for a further strengthening of investments, equal to 10.5 billion euros over the next 8 years (+200 million vs. 2021-2030 plan) and an acceleration in the energy transition, with the achievement of 3.6 GW of renewable capacity at the end of the plan, also through the creation of 400 MW of energy communities.

The investments will allow an increase in margins of over 800 million compared to 2022, with an expected Ebitda of 1.87 billion euros in 2030, with a CAGR of 7% thanks to organic growth, consolidation and synergies.

The ratio between the net financial position and Ebitda is expected at 2.7x in 2030 and the Group’s net profit at approximately 460 million (+235 million compared to 2022).

With regard to shareholder remuneration, the dividend policy is confirmed until 2025 and a pay-out ratio of 50-60% will be maintained thereafter.