Iren Ambiente completes the acquisition of 36.56% of Sistema Ambiente, consolidates its presence in Tuscany

Iren Ambiente, wholly controlled by Iren SpA, completed the purchase of 36.56% of the share capital of the company Sistema Ambiente. This is what can be read in the Iren press release, released yesterday afternoon.

Iren specified that the remaining shares of Sistema Ambiente are held by the Municipality of Lucca, through the company Lucca Holding.

“The purchase of the equity investment took place through a public tender called by the bankruptcy guardianship of the company Daneco Impianti SpA which previously held the stake involved in the transaction”.

Iren recalled that “Sistema Ambiente manages the waste collection and urban hygiene service in the municipality of Lucca, which is part of the Toscana Costa Optimal Territorial Area, which includes the provinces of Lucca, Massa Carrara, Pisa and, in part, Livorno”.

“The company (Sistema Ambiente) – continues the note – serves about 90,000 inhabitants and collects 58,000 tons of waste a year, with a percentage of separate collection equal to 81%, the highest value among all the provincial capitals of the Tuscany Region (2021 data) “.

The acquisition of the group “consolidates the presence of the Iren Group in Tuscany, where the company is already involved, through direct and indirect investments, in the sectors of environmental hygiene, water purification and distribution, gas network management and the sale of services”.

