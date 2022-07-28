In Piazza Affari Iren jumped by 1%, driven by the quarterly results which show an increase in revenues. Iren closed the first six months of 2022 with revenues of 3.71 billion euros, with an increase of 85.2% compared to the 2 billion achieved in the first six months of 2021. The main factors of increase refer to higher revenues energy, affected for over 1,400 million euros by the increase in commodity prices, but also by the climatic effect and consumption. In the first half, the gross operating margin increased by 9%, reaching € 562.7 million and this positively attributes to the improvement in the margin the performance of the energy scenario characterized by a sharp increase in electricity and thermal energy prices compared to the first half of 2021. .

The net profit of the Iren group amounted to 133 million euros, with a decrease of 31% compared to that obtained in the first half of 2021. Lastly, at the end of June 2022, Iren’s net debt amounted to 3.4 billion euros, with an increase of 16.9% compared to 2.9 billion at the beginning of the year. In the period Iren achieved 739 million euros, more than doubled compared to the 338 million euros in the same period of 2021. Finally, the company reiterates that the significant growth in investments will also be confirmed in the second half of 2022.