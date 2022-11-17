The Iren Group, through Iren Green Generation, the company dedicated to the development of renewables, concluded contracts for the acquisition of authorizations and land rights for the development of two photovoltaic plants. In particular, the photovoltaic plants in question will have a total power of 30 MWp and will be located in the municipalities of Ferrandina and Garaguso, in the province of Matera, Basilicata.

Following the completion of the transaction, Iren will build the plants on its own, supporting an investment estimated at 26 million euros for the construction of the plants and for the acquisition of surface rights. The construction sites for the construction of the plants are in the start-up phase and will be completed in 2023, with an expected production of approximately 50 GWh per year.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari the Iren share is currently down by 1.69%, thus finding itself at 1.56 euros per share.