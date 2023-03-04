Home Business Iren prepares the offer to take over Egea: challenge with A2A to conquer Alba
Business

Iren prepares the offer to take over Egea: challenge with A2A to conquer Alba

by admin
Iren prepares the offer to take over Egea: challenge with A2A to conquer Alba

The multiutilities of the North are ready to compete for Egea Energia. According to rumors, Iren is willing to enter into negotiations with the Alba energy and gas distributor, which is in difficulty due to the energy crisis. His interest is added to that already formalized by A2A. The Lombard company confirmed contacts with Egea on Thursday, specifying that the talks started are not binding: up to what point?

This is what Iren should verify over the next week, meeting the top management of Egea. In recent days, the company owned by the municipality of Turin has allegedly sent Egea a formal letter to confirm its interest in evaluating a strategic partnership, due to the synergies and guarantees that can be achieved with the activities carried out by Iren in the Piedmont area . Collaborations that would be more complicated to create with operators from other regions.

The company chaired by Luca Dal Fabbro had already had an initial meeting in recent months with the management of the Alba group. The goal, advocated by CEO Vittorio Armani, was to create a multi-utility in the North West capable of rivaling A2A. The operation then faded away, but could now prove essential to ease the financial strain on the holding company led by PierPaolo Carini.

Market operators also confirm that informal discussions between Iren and Egea have continued in recent months, also in light of the support that the former had offered to the latter in the period of difficulty following the energy crisis. Iren is therefore interested in studying the dossier and, as mentioned, there could soon be the first contacts between the management of the two companies.

See also  Roundup: Global negative spillovers from Fed rate hikes continue to expand - Chinadaily.com.cn

The war in Ukraine caught the group from Alba in the midst of an investment programme. The flare-up in gas prices has shaken the balance sheets of Egea Commerciale, the company branch that buys energy from large producers and resells it to over 280,000 customers. The company is running into problems on both fronts. Some customers have started paying late. According to a report by Alvarez & Marsal, as of 31 October, overdue credits amounted to 86.8 million, of which 48.2 from companies, 21.8 from consumers. At the same time, Egea’s payables to suppliers such as Terna, Edison and Enel reached 101.4 million euros as at 31 December, of which 74.8 overdue. Added to these is the installment plan for 107.7 million in tax arrears.

To meet these obligations, in December Egea signed a 125 million loan with Macquarie Bank, to be repaid by June 2023. The contract provides that the Australian giant can demand immediate repayment of the loan and payment of interest upon the occurrence of certain circumstances. The ancillary agreements also require that Egea and its subsidiary maintain certain equity and cash parameters, compliance with which is verified quarterly.

Hence the need for the Alba multi-utility to proceed with a restructuring operation, as defined by CEO Marco Meo in confirming the due diligence started with A2A. The maneuver could lead to the sale of the majority of the Egea group which is currently controlled by the Carini family and owned by various municipalities. At the time of the first attempt in March 2022, Iren had put 120 million on the plate to buy Egea Commerciale. The inclusion of the Lombard rival could raise the stakes. Financial deadlines, however, loom, shortening the time for negotiations.

See also  Technogym, hi tech and App to train business at home and in gyms

You may also like

Light and gas bills: is the free or...

Promo code for Growney: Your voucher for a...

Auto, skip the stop in 2035: Salvini on...

Huawei tracks booth visitors without their consent

Electric cars, Pichetto Fratin: “The EU line on...

Premium for transfer of securities: Comdirect pays up...

Tim: Uncertainty over KKR-CDP joint offer (analysts)

Young people are becoming more and more inseparable...

Punitive measures by the West – Why Russia...

The abolition of property – an essay

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy