Iren: still growing in the photovoltaic sector with a 20MW plant in Sicily

Iren is still continuing its growth in the photovoltaic sector, as envisaged by the @2030 Business Plan.

Through the subsidiary Iren Green Generation, it has in fact signed the contract with European Energy for the acquisition of 100% of the SPV (vehicle company) Limes 20 Srl, wholly owned by European Energy and holder of the authorization for the construction of a new plant 20.39 MWp photovoltaic plant on land located in the municipalities of Noto and Pachino (SR), in Sicily.

This transaction is part of the commercial agreement, signed in January 2022, which establishes a partnership between European Energy and Iren on a pipeline of 437.5 MWp of photovoltaic projects in Italy.

At the end of the construction of the plant, the Iren Group will be able to benefit from an expected annual production of 42 GWh for an overall average Ebitda expected in the first 3 years of around 3.6 million euro.

“With today’s transaction, we not only confirm Iren’s commitment to pursuing its own development in the direction of the ecological transition as outlined in the latest Business Plan, – declares Luca Dal Fabbro, Chairman of Iren – but we proceed at a brisk pace towards achieving the set targets of 3.6GW of renewable capacity by 2030, or 75% of total generation capacity”.

