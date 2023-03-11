the authors of the note are Massimo Bordignon, Federico Neri and Cristina Orlando

In a previous note we discussed the origins of Italians’ incomes, highlighting how in the national accounts data the share of (employee) labor income has decreased over the years in favor of capital income (which, however, also includes “mixed income”, from self-employment, particularly relevant in Italy).[1] As in other European countries, an element that has contributed to this variation in the relative shares has been the trend towards growth in income linked to the yield on real estate assets, with rents which, between imputed and actual, currently make up around 13% of the total incomes.