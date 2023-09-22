Irregular receipts and invoices, amnesty check for traders

Amnesty coming soon for receipts, tax receipts and invoices that are not in order. All taxpayers who have committed a violation between January 1, 2022 and June 30 of this year will be able to comply but pay reduced fines. There will be time until December 15th. The news is in an article of the draft of the energy decree law which will be on the table of CDM next Monday.

Meanwhile, the extension of aid to people until the end of the year also appears under 36 to purchase their first home. At the same time, the game was officially opened on extension of support for bills, expiring at the end of the month and on the fuel bonus – which have now broken through the 2 euro per liter mark – aimed at the lowest income group.

Focus fuels

In particular, the Government could intervene in a decidedly short timeframe on the high cost of fuel in the Council of Ministers scheduled for Monday, gaining time compared to the Budget Law.

“We think we can already configure the provisions on the high cost of petrol – Urso anticipated, on the sidelines of a CNA conference – in the next council of ministers after discussion with the unions”. In particular, we are thinking about a petrol bonus of 80 euros per month intended for the less well-off. The amount could be loaded onto the “Dedicated to you” card, the social card with a single contribution of 382.50 euros intended for 1.3 million families with ISEE up to 15 thousand euros, for the purchase of goods and food, including fuels in the basket.

But first the meeting with the unions, scheduled for today, September 22nd: on the table are the possible solutions to defend the purchasing power of families, threatened by the rush of inflation.

(Teleborsa)

