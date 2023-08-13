Irsching 6 power plant goes into operation: Newspaper for municipal economy

Airbag in the energy system

Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister, explained at the event that they want to make Uniper “step by step into a sustainable, green company”. “This includes reducing our own CO2 footprint, ramping up our activities in the hydrogen business and investments in renewable energies. However, we are also investing in flexible electricity production to secure the entire system: Germany needs flexible power plants like Irsching 6, which also provide reliable electricity produce when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.”

With the Irsching 6 power plant, Germany and Uniper are breaking new ground. “It is our first highly flexible power plant that is being built solely to stabilize the grid, our “airbag in the energy system,” says Söder.

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, Uniper, emphasized that Uniper commissioned the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven in record time last year. “Irsching 6 and the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven serve the same purpose: a secure supply of energy. Uniper looks forward to operating Irsching 6 for at least ten years on behalf of TenneT and in the service of security of supply,” says Lewis.

The Irsching power plant is located near the town of Vohburg on the Danube in the district of Irsching. It consists of a total of six independent blocks, of which the two oldest – Irsching 1 and 2 – have already been shut down. Block 3 was classified as systemically important by the Federal Network Agency and is available to the network operator as a reserve to ensure network stability.

The highly efficient gas and steam plants Irsching 4 (“Ulrich Hartmann”) and the joint power plant Irsching 5 (Uniper share: 50.2 percent) are in use on the market and are sometimes started up and shut down several times a day. With an efficiency of around 60 percent, both blocks are among the most efficient combined cycle power plants in Europe. The systems are also regularly used by TenneT in the so-called redispatch process. Together, the Irsching power plant blocks with over 2,100 megawatts of installed capacity are the largest power plant location in Bavaria. (sg)

