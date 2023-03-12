Our stock market experts take a look at the coming week. Bad news from the USA is also dragging down the German stock exchanges. Concerns are above all about the financial sector – is there a threat of serious trouble?

Things were going so well again: didn’t the leading German index Dax rise to a thirteen-month high last Tuesday? But then the thunder rumbled from the USA: Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, suddenly indicated a higher pace of interest rate hikes in order to get inflation under control. However, his announcement also fueled fears of a recession. There was also more bad news on Thursday: The ailing start-up financier Silicon Valley Bank (SVB Financial) needed fresh capital, which is a signal of increased risks in the US banking system.

Dow Jones at lowest level since November

The result on Wall Street: The four largest US banks lost more than 50 billion US dollars in market value within one day. The Dow Jones fell to its lowest level since November – the annual profits are dead. On Friday, the February report of a robust US labor market was no longer able to lighten the gloomy mood.

After the Dax held up well against the disturbing signals from the USA for months, nervousness on the domestic stock exchanges is now growing again. Because concerns about extensive loan defaults as a result of higher interest rates and a resulting banking crisis are also growing in this country, the share values ​​of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in particular are falling. This also raises the fear of contagion within the financial sector.

More good than negative surprises in the Dax

These are not good omens for the new week. The Dax reporting season is about to end – the majority of the 40 members in the upper house have presented their figures for the past financial year. Overall, the ratio of positive to negative surprises is almost two to one, according to the LBBW stock market experts – 14 had positive surprises, six negative. This week it’s time for the home straight: From the Dax, it’s Porsche AG (Monday), Volkswagen (Tuesday), Eon (Wednesday), Deutsche Bank and Vonovia (Friday).

What is the ECB’s outlook for interest rates?

It is also agreed that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise its key interest rate by 0.5 points from 3.0 percent on Thursday, which should further slow down demand in residential construction, for example. At 3.5 percent, the ECB’s refinancing rate for banks would climb to its highest level in almost 15 years. It will be interesting to see what the ECB’s outlook is. In Germany, consumer prices in February were also 8.7 percent higher than in the same month last year. A continuation of interest rate hikes is likely.





