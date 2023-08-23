Is an electric car worth it? These are the 5 advantages of electric cars

An e-car is worthwhile for various reasons – including its ecological balance. PR/Business Insiders

From 2035, electric cars will no longer be allowed in the EU. But even before the ban on combustion engines, an e-car is worthwhile.

E-cars are cheaper thanks to purchase bonuses such as the BAFA environmental bonus. In addition, their maintenance and energy costs are lower, which means that their overall costs are also lower.

In addition, electric cars are also worthwhile because of their better ecological balance. Depending on the lifetime mileage, they offer a climate advantage of between 30 and 40 percent compared to combustion engines.

Combustion engines should no longer be permitted in the EU by 2035 at the latest. However, it could be worth switching to an electric car now. This is supported, for example, by the immensely high fuel prices. So was 2022 the most expensive tank year so far any times. That has one Analysis of the ADAC result.

Five reasons: Why an electric car is worthwhile

Due to the high fuel costs, according to one Sample calculation from “Öko-Test” current significantly cheaper to charge an electric car than to fill up a combustion engine. The difference in the example: at least 36.00 euros. For this reason alone, e-cars can be worthwhile. But there are more Reasons that suggest a switch …

1. E-cars are cheaper

Even if their gross list price is usually higher than the price for comparable combustion engines E-cars thanks to purchase bonuses such as the environmental bonus from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) overall cheaper. There are also premiums from the manufacturer or the so-called GHG quota (greenhouse gas reduction quota), which can also push the price down. Alone through BAFA and manufacturer subsidy can thus total up to 6750.00 euros can be saved. Therefore it is worth a Buying an e-car while these cash injections are still available.

2. Electric cars have lower maintenance costs

Another reason to start investing in an electric car now is theirs lower maintenance costs. So has he ADAC compared, how much it costs to maintain an electric car and a similar petrol engine per kilometer driven. It turned out that the maintenance of the electric car was around 5.4 percent cheaper. But: This value is very situation dependent and cannot be generalized. Still could E-cars count in the long term due to their lower maintenance costs.

3. The energy costs of electric cars can be lower

That, despite the rise in energy prices, it is still It is cheaper to charge an e-car than to fill up a petrol car, we have already explained using the sample calculation from “Öko-Test”. However adds the ADAC add that that only from a certain vehicle class makes noticeable. Accordingly are small e-cars are actually more expensive than petrol oneswhile it from a mid-range vehicle makes more sense to switch to an electric car – assuming that electricity and petrol costs develop in a similar way to how they are now (which is to be assumed).

4. E-cars have lower overall costs

For all of the reasons mentioned so far E-cars also have lower overall costs overall. That goes for them initial purchase also for running costs. Moreover, as a result, they also have one less depreciation, which becomes relevant, for example, when reselling. This can also contribute to the fact that switching to an electric vehicle can be worthwhile.

5. Electric cars have a better ecological balance

However, an e-car is not only worthwhile from a financial point of view. It is also not to be neglected Life cycle assessment of electric cars. Compared to combustion engines, they offer one depending on lifetime mileage Climate advantage between 30 and 40 percent. That writes that Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection in a report about the carbon footprint of electric cars. You pay for that too better efficiency a. Explanation: The efficiency of a vehicle states how much of the applied energy is used to move the car. Electric cars fare significantly better. Their efficiency is around 64 percentwhile it’s at Diesel 45 percentat petrol engines 20 percent and at Hybrid cars between 25 and 30 percent are.

Conclusion: For whom an e-car is worthwhile

E-cars can therefore already be (or are currently) worthwhile. speak for it purchase premiumswhich make them more affordable, as well lower maintenance and energy costs. Hence theirs too Total cost a little lower – even if the actual savings can vary from situation to situation and vehicle to vehicle. However, electric cars are most worthwhile because of their better ecological balance. In the medium to long term, e-cars will eventually completely replace combustion engines anyway when the combustion engine ban comes into force in the EU. It could therefore be useful to switch to electric cars now in order to still be able to benefit from bonuses such as the BAFA environmental bonus. Quite apart from that, according to many experts, e-cars are also the more environmentally friendly choice, which is why the Change offers especially for conscious consumers.

Switching to an electric car: There are exciting leasing offers here

Interested in an e-car that doesn’t break the budget? Then leasing could be the right financing method. There are exciting offers in our leasing calculator:

