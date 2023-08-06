Is an energetic renovation worthwhile before the sale?

Renovation and modernization

In the opinion of the experts, cost-effective alternatives for refurbishment are in any case simple cosmetic repairs and measures that significantly enhance the impression of the building.

(Foto: E+/Getty Images)

Frankfurt It is a luxury problem of a special kind. A few months ago, Karin Hofmann inherited her parents’ house in the Ruhr area. The building is more than 50 years old, simple windows and an oil boiler in the basement. Hofmann just doesn’t quite know how to deal with the house. Rent? Sell? And if so, shouldn’t she upgrade the building to a higher energy class first? Questions like these are currently being asked by many property owners in Germany.

Because the demand for apartments and houses with a lower energy rating between G and H has slumped drastically in recent months. According to data from the real estate portal Immoscout24, in May 2023 sellers had to expect significant price reductions of almost 20 percent on average compared to buildings that meet the highest energy requirements.

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app free of charge for 4 weeks.

Further

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

web and in our app.

Further

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

