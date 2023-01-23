Edited by Du Yu

According to a report by Securities Times e Company on January 23,1On the afternoon of April 22, according to media reports, Apple has cut non-seasonal employees in retail channels other than the Apple Store. It has been confirmed that Apple has sent layoff emails to Apple retail channel employees working in stores such as Best Buy, informing them of their rights and so on.

Apple is also laying off employees?

According to the analysis, Best Buy and Apple will hire seasonal employees to respond to consumer demand, such as recruiting temporary employees during the Christmas shopping season. Since the Christmas shopping season has passed and the relevant contracts have expired, it can be confirmed that the layoffs are non-seasonal employees.

Employees in Apple’s “Retail Customer Care” unit will receive layoff notices later on Friday and over the weekend, according to an email message. Unlike other large technology companies that have laid off employees, so far, Apple has not publicly disclosed any large-scale layoffs. But Apple CEO Tim Cook said in November that the company was slowing down its hiring.

Cook said at the time: “Given the current situation, we are very cautious in terms of hiring. This means that we continue to hire, but not all departments are hiring.”

As of the close on January 20, Beijing time, Apple (AAPL) was trading at $137.87, an increase of 1.92%, with a market value of $2.2 trillion.





Layoffs of American technology companies

According to a Bloomberg report quoted by the World Wide Web on January 20, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced on the 20th that it will lay off about 12,000 employees, accounting for more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest technology giant to lay off employees.

Bloomberg reported that Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, told employees of the company in an email on the 20th that the layoff plan will involve the entire company around the world. Pichai also said he “takes full responsibility for the decision.”

Pichai said that in order to further reduce costs and increase efficiency, and use talents and capital for more important things, we have to do the following:

“It allows us to focus more, rethink how we spend our limited costs, and put our people and capital to something more important.”

Pichai said that the emergence of artificial intelligence now “makes a lot of opportunities appear in front of us” and this is a key area where Google needs to invest.

According to Jiemian News, Pichai said that in the United States, Alphabet will pay 16 weeks of severance pay and 6 months of health benefits to laid-off employees, while other regions will make compensation according to local laws and practices.

except google、Microsoft and Amazon, Meta layoffs 11,000, cloud computing giant Salesforce layoffs 7,000, Tesla layoffs 6,000, Twitter layoffs 3,700,Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has laid off 2,000 employees, Robinhood, an online celebrity brokerage, has laid off 1,100 employees, online payment giant Stripe has laid off 1,000 employees, social platform Snap has laid off 1,000 employees, and e-commerce giant Shopify has laid off 1,000 employees.

According to the 21st Century Business Herald, in 2022, Silicon Valley in the United States will experience a round of large-scale, high-frequency, and high-density layoffs.

As a global e-commerce giant, Amazon’s e-commerce business ushered in explosive growth during the epidemic, and it has conducted large-scale employee recruitment. As of the end of 2021, the total number of Amazon’s employees has increased to about 1.6 million, a surge of 186% in three years, resulting in a large number of redundant personnel and cost expenses. Therefore, facing the cooling of online shopping and business pressure, layoffs have become Amazon’s helpless move.

As early as November 2022, Amazon announced large-scale layoffs, involving about 10,000 corporate and technical positions, mainly affecting Amazon’s equipment organization department, retail department, and human resources department. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy once stated in an open letter The layoffs at Amazon will continue through 2023, the company said.

Similarly, Microsoft, the “big brother” in the technology industry, cannot escape this Silicon Valley winter.It is reported that Microsoft’s last large-scale layoffs occurred in 2014.In July and October 2022, Microsoft also initiated layoffs twice, involving a total of about 2,800 employees, involving marketing, Xbox, strategic missions, and technical organizations. This layoff has also become Microsoft’s third layoff within a year, and the intensity is ahead of schedule.

However, compared with other technology giants,Twitter has the most aggressive pace of layoffs. On November 3, 2022, Twitter began large-scale layoffs, half of the original 7,500 employees. As of November 26, Musk restarted recruitment, and Twitter’s official employees have been reduced from 7,500 to 2,700. Including contract workers, the layoff ratio has reached 75%.

Image source: Photography Network-501705480

According to data from the technology industry layoff statistics website, since 2022, the number of layoffs in the technology industry has exceeded 100,000, most of which are concentrated in technology companies in the United States.

Multiple factors led to mass layoffs

According to China News, US media analysis pointed out that from the perspective of the overall economic environment, factors such as the Fed’s interest rate hike, rising energy prices, and the sharp appreciation of the US dollar have all led to the continuous spread of large-scale layoffs to a certain extent. In addition, the decision-making mistakes of some corporate executives are also the direct cause of the “tide of layoffs”. For example, Meta has invested heavily in the field of “Metaverse”, but the output results are not as expected, and large-scale layoffs have become a helpless move.

In addition to internal and external reasons such as the “cooling” of the overall U.S. economic situation and executive decision-making mistakes, Han Qin, who works as an executive at a small technology company in Silicon Valley, gave an important reason for this round of layoffs — “over-recruitment.”An executive at a small tech company in Silicon ValleyHan Qin told reporters that after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, people’s work and life gradually shifted to online, and the traffic of major technology giants soared. These companies believe that high traffic will be the norm in the future, so they have started a crazy recruitment mode. However, as the focus of people’s work and life returns to offline, the traffic on various platforms has shrunk sharply, and previously over-recruited employees have become redundant.

Analysts believe that the layoffs of large companies have triggered investors’ pessimism about the prospects of the US economy. Even though the U.S. national economic situation survey report released by the Federal Reserve on the same day, or the “Beige Book”, showed that in December 2022, the economic activities of the Federal Reserve in many places will grow slightly or decline slightly, and it is expected that the upward pressure on prices will be further eased. Investors are still concerned about inflation. The situation and the risk of a U.S. recession are worrying. According to media reports, Wall Street analysts have recently bluntly stated that as sales growth slows, it is expected that large US technology companies will lay off workers and cut costs in the next few months, reversing the excesses during the epidemic, in order to improve profit margins and appease investors. mood.

Daily Economic News ComprehensiveSecurities Times·e Company, Global Network, Jiemian News, China News Network, Jingjing.com

Source of cover image:: Lovepik-501705480