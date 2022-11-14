The recent crypto winter was one of the biggest since the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. The war in Ukraine, the fall of the TerraUSD stablecoin and rising inflation are just some of the reasons that influenced this asset class in 2022. As a result, the cryptocurrency market has seen a significant bear market this year, with the price of Bitcoin falling below $ 20,000 from over $ 60,000 at the end of 2021.

“Several times in recent months he has heard shouting at the bottom of Bitcoin: in the area of ​​33 thousand dollars, then 25 thousand, still 17,500 dollars, but BTC continues its inexorable descent”. That’s what you read in an article by Michele Di Carlantoniotechnical analyst of the SIAT financial markets, according to which “looking at the historical Bitcoin prices it was not difficult to imagine such a collapse, and probably the new low in the area 15,669 dollars may not be the long-awaited bottom”.

The analysis of past cycles

Since the first listing of Bitcoin in 2009, writes Di Carlantonio, “we have witnessed an amazing race to the rise of the asset, interrupted 4 times by deep and sudden collapses of the market. An intuitive cyclical analysis highlights, in the short history of bitcoin, 4 macro-cycles characterized by a very similar duration (about 1,400 days) “. In particular:

A first cycle from 2009 to the end of 2013;

A second cycle from the end of 2013 to the end of 2017;

A third cycle from the end of 2017 to the end of 2021;

A fourth cycle that began at the end of 2021 and which, if it respects its predecessors, will end in the winter of 2025.

It can be seen that, Di Carlantonio continues, “the first 13/15 months of all cycles were characterized by a directional and rapid major downtrend compared to the current one, which started in November 2021 ″. In particular:

The first collapse had an entity of 81.69%;

The second collapse had an amount of 86.39%;

The third collapse was 83.07%;

What could be the minimum?

Combining cyclical and graphical evidence, Di Carlantonio hypothesizes that the bottom of the bitcoin could be close but, “if the average parameters found so far were respected, the least of the last days will not be the last. In fact, the decrease recorded from November 2021 to today is equal to 77%, similar to the previous ones but of lesser entity and shorter time duration “.

At present, Di Carlantonio concludes, “one plausible minimum band it could be represented by the support area identifiable in the price range from 13,800 to 10,800 dollars ”.