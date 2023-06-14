Home » Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with petrol?
The petrol-fueled combustion engine is 77 percent more expensive than the electric car charged at home.
A recent calculation by Check24 shows that charging an electric car at home is significantly cheaper than filling up a petrol car.

When charging at public charging stations, the costs for electric cars are lower than the petrol costs for combustion engines. However, you pay more here than for a diesel.

The comparison portal recommends comparing electricity tariffs and prices at public charging stations in order to save even more.

Trotz high electricity prices charging e-cars is cheaper than filling up with petrol for combustion engines. Which lead to a calculation the comparison portal “Check24”, which compared the average costs per 100 kilometers. Taking into account average mileage and electricity prices, those who only charge their electric car at home pay 907 euros per year for electricity. For the one with Gasoline-fueled combustion engines at the current petrol price of 1.88 euros per liter, an average of 1605 euros per year is incurred – and thus 77 percent more.

According to the calculation, this corresponds to around 8.19 euros per 100 kilometers for the one charged at home E-Car – at an average price per kilowatt hour of 38.3 cents. For the tank filling of a diesel combustion engine you have to reckon with 11.97 euros per 100 kilometers. At 13.76 euros per 100 kilometers, charging e-cars is on public charging stations Although more expensive than the corresponding diesel tank filling. For an average gasoline engine you pay 14.48 euros The bars but still more per 100 kilometers.

A model household with an average mileage of 11,085 kilometers per year served as the basis for the “Check24” calculation. An average consumption of 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers was assumed for petrol engines and 24.4 kilowatt hours for electric cars.

The difference between charging at home and at public charging stations is striking. At 64 cents per kilowatt hour, consumers pay around 70 percent more in public than at home. “Consumers you Auto Charging mainly at home should definitely compare electricity tariffs,” said Steffen Suttner, Managing Director Energy at “Check24”. “With alternative providers, the average electricity costs for an electric car per 100 kilometers are only 6.70 euros”. Comparing prices is also worthwhile for the charging stations. Because the prices would also differ greatly here, Suttner continued.

