Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with petrol?

The petrol-fueled combustion engine is 77 percent more expensive than the electric car charged at home. tommy via Getty Images

A recent calculation by Check24 shows that charging an electric car at home is significantly cheaper than filling up a petrol car. When charging at public charging stations, the costs for electric cars are lower than the petrol costs for combustion engines. However, you pay more here than for a diesel. The comparison portal recommends comparing electricity tariffs and prices at public charging stations in order to save even more.

Trotz high electricity prices charging e-cars is cheaper than filling up with petrol for combustion engines. Which lead to a calculation the comparison portal “Check24”, which compared the average costs per 100 kilometers. Taking into account average mileage and electricity prices, those who only charge their electric car at home pay 907 euros per year for electricity. For the one with Gasoline-fueled combustion engines at the current petrol price of 1.88 euros per liter, an average of 1605 euros per year is incurred – and thus 77 percent more.

According to the calculation, this corresponds to around 8.19 euros per 100 kilometers for the one charged at home E-Car – at an average price per kilowatt hour of 38.3 cents. For the tank filling of a diesel combustion engine you have to reckon with 11.97 euros per 100 kilometers. At 13.76 euros per 100 kilometers, charging e-cars is on public charging stations Although more expensive than the corresponding diesel tank filling. For an average gasoline engine you pay 14.48 euros The bars but still more per 100 kilometers.

