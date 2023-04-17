Is China’s economic recovery out of the gloom?

17.04.2023

A series of data recently released by Chinese officials shows that the Chinese economy is showing signs of recovery after entering the Year of the Rabbit. However, some experts pointed out that this recovery is still weak, and problems such as weak employment and consumption and the beginning of the shadow of deflation are worthy of vigilance.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said last week that China’s economy is stabilizing and recovering, inflation remains low, and the real estate market has undergone positive changes. It is expected that the GDP growth rate will reach about 5% this year. The forecast is in line with the full-year growth target set by the Chinese government last month.

The latest data showed that the housing market showed further signs of recovery in March. According to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by China‘s National Bureau of Statistics last Saturday, the average price of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities in China rose by 0.44% month-on-month in March, faster than the month-on-month increase of 0.29% in February. In March, the average price of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell by 1.35% year-on-year, which was narrower than the year-on-year decline of 1.86% in February.

According to reports, as China fully liberalizes epidemic prevention and control, and introduces a number of loose measures to stabilize the economy and stimulate consumption, the policies of real estate companies continue to relax, and the supervision of industries such as Internet platforms and online games has also turned to support. Significant recovery, consumption and real estate industry recovery.

At the same time, data from the General Administration of Customs of China showed that China‘s exports surged 14.8% in March from a year earlier, and ended a nearly six-month losing streak since October last year. The newspaper’s analysis pointed out that China‘s exports rebounded sharply in March, reflecting increased demand in Asia and Europe and improved supply chain conditions. Another main reason behind the unexpectedly strong result was that Chinese exports to Russia more than doubled in March from a year earlier to a record $9 billion. This compares with a year-on-year increase of about 20% in January-February this year.

In March, China‘s exports to ASEAN rose 35.4 percent from a year earlier to $56 billion, up from a 9 percent increase in the first two months of the year. In March, China‘s exports to the EU increased slightly by 3.4% compared with the same period of the previous year, after contracting by 12% in the first two months; exports to the United States fell by 7.7%, narrowing from the 22% decline in January-February.

The recovery is weak, and the shadow of deflation looms

But China‘s inflation rate fell for a second month in a row in March, even as the economy showed signs of picking up. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the consumer price index (CPI) rose only 0.7% year-on-year in March, the lowest year-on-year increase since September 2021. The year-on-year increase of CPI in February was 1.0%. The “Wall Street Journal” quoted experts as saying that part of the reason for the fall in China‘s inflation rate is the weak labor market, which tends to restrain price increases.

Unemployment in China remains high, especially among youth, with the unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 at just over 18% in February. According to a survey report recently released by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, data show that there are as many as 84 million “flexible employment” people engaged in food delivery, express delivery, online car-hailing, taxi drivers and other industries, accounting for nearly 20% of the total urban employment population. The income of these practitioners is very low and extremely unstable, and there is no welfare guarantee such as social security.

Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, was quoted by Reuters as saying the slowdown in inflation indicated that the post-epidemic recovery remains weak. According to a Reuters survey of 70 economists published on Friday, experts analyzed recent economic data and said China‘s economy is undergoing a “gradual and uneven” recovery driven by consumption, services and infrastructure.

But at the same time, inflation data is declining, bank deposits are increasing, and the shadow of deflation is getting heavier. Bank savings of Chinese households increased by 9.9 trillion yuan in the first quarter of this year, more than half of the 178,000 yuan increase for the whole of last year. Financial people pointed out that if the increase in household savings last year was due to the fact that Chinese consumers were trapped by the epidemic restrictions and had nowhere to spend, then the behavior of Chinese people who have gained freedom of consumption this year instead of consuming and depositing money in the bank is worth pondering. Some experts believe that if household savings continue to increase, it will affect the strength of future recovery.

