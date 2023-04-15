Is digital money better? – “Thanks to Bitcoin you have a reliable money storage” – News

In view of the most recent banking crisis, the question arises as to whether they are still needed at all – the banks. Couldn’t virtual currencies like bitcoin replace them? One who believes this is Ijoma Mangold. He is a literary critic and feuilletonist for the newspaper “Die Zeit”.



It’s Joma Mangold is a literary critic and feuilletonist at the newspaper “Die Zeit” and has just written a book about bitcoins: “The orange pill”.

SRF News: Why are you, who are into literary arts, so drawn to the number-based technology that underlies bitcoin?

Ijoma Mangold: It became clear to me more or less by accident that Bitcoin enables digital scarcity – and money must always be scarce. I then thought a lot about money – what is good, hard money? What would be a better alternative to the common currencies? This thought never left me.

Can you explain this shortage of money in a little more detail?

Normal money like dollars or euros can be created out of nothing – that’s why Bitcoin supporters call it “Fiat” money, from “Fiat Lux” (“Let there be light”) from the Bible. Bitcoins, on the other hand, require energy and time to be mined. In addition, the maximum amount that can ever be mined is limited to 21 million coins.

With Bitcoin, you have a guaranteed reliability in the software.

So you have a guaranteed reliability in the software – in contrast to the “fiat” currencies, which are subject to political intervention. Thanks to Bitcoin, you have a politically protected, reliable money store. I think this is a very attractive option for monetary policy.

«The immense energy consumption is undoubtedly a sensitive point about Bitcoin, but at the same time it also guarantees the security of the network. Anyone who wanted to crack the network today would have to put more energy into it than has been put into Bitcoin in the past 14 years. It seems to me that it will be crucial for the future that bitcoin mining uses more and more green electricity and thus green energy.»

The value of Bitcoin is subject to strong fluctuations. Why should one trust it more than the conventional banking system?

That’s correct. Such a young form of investment as Bitcoin, which was only launched in 2009, must first find its natural value, hence the fluctuations. Gold, for example, has 5,000 years of human history behind it, so it’s much less volatile.

Bitcoin has yet to find its natural value.

The fact that Bitcoin is still looking for its value and is therefore subject to fluctuations also offers opportunities for profits. However, there is no opportunity without risk.

So does the price of bitcoin depend on how many people believe in it?

Exactly. And because bitcoin is so clearly regulated, the price has to rise when demand increases. However, demand and thus the price can also decline if nobody believes in it anymore.

Bitcoin is an offer to the world to redefine monetary policy.

The bitcoin is just an offer to the world to re-regulate monetary policy. If the world accepts the offer, Bitcoin will succeed, otherwise not.

So if no one believes in bitcoin anymore, will the bitcoin system collapse?

Bitcoin is a bet on the future: if nobody believes in it anymore, it loses its value. And that’s just as well. In our world there is no absolute security, this is also the case with Bitcoin. As a liberal, I find that very nice and not least because of this I am so fascinated by Bitcoin. Nobody knows the future – and living means dealing with this uncertainty. At least we can try to make smart predictions or place bets on the future.

The conversation was conducted by Simone Hulliger.