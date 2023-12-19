Is Dong Yuhui’s “little composition” incident settled?What should Oriental Selection and Yu Minhong reflect on – OFweek Communication Network

Is Dong Yuhui’s “little composition” incident settled?Oriental Selection, what should Yu Minhong reflect on?

There is no winner, so don’t lose out on a great situation!

Author: Li Qingyu

Editor: He Jing

Style: Shen He

Source: Rhodium Finance – Rhodium Finance Research Institute

At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, big things happen. For example, in the booming e-commerce live streaming industry, netizens are overwhelmed with all the big melons.

Following Li Jiaqi’s 79-yuan eyebrow pencil controversy, Xiao Yang’s apprentice’s vulgar live broadcast, and the dismissal of CEO Simba, Oriental Selection, which was regarded as a “clean stream”, also had “accidents”: ace anchor Dong Yuhui and CEO Sun Dongxu had a “diff”.

This time it was “trouble caused by Xiao Qiang”. On December 6, Dong Yuhui’s essay, which was full of knowledge and “excellent”, was stabbed in the back by the editor of Oriental Screening.

Subsequently, Dong Yuhui’s many fans went crazy and even rushed into the competing Gaotu live broadcast room to buy goods to show their dissatisfaction. In particular, CEO Sun Dongxu’s apology words only added fuel to the fire, and the number of fans dropped by more than two million.

According to Tianxia.com, about 600,000 people flocked to Gaotu Jiapin’s live broadcast room on the evening of December 11, and the number of viewers and sales increased steadily. During this period, a large number of Dong Yuhui fans “challenged” Xiangdongfang Selection and flooded the screen with “Can Dong Yuhui be replaced?” Dig in.” On December 14, Gaotu Jiapin once surpassed Oriental Selection in Douyin’s food delivery list.

Affected by this, Oriental Selection’s stock price has continued to fluctuate and fall since December 11. As of December 15, the weekly decline was close to 22%, the total market value shrank to HK$26.644 billion, and more than HK$7.5 billion was evaporated in a single week.

Oriental Screening was suspended on December 13. On December 16, Oriental Screening announced that Sun Dongxu would be removed from his position as executive director and CEO, effective immediately. Chairman Yu Minhong also serves as CEO.

So far, between Sun Dongxu and Dong Yuhui, Yu Minhong chose the latter.

It’s no good if you don’t choose. It has only been less than a month since Oriental Selection made it clear about the all-in live broadcast. On the evening of November 21, it announced that it would sell its education business to its parent company New Oriental for 1.5 billion yuan. After the sale, Oriental Selection will no longer operate the online education business and become a pure “live broadcaster”.

According to The Paper, on December 17, Luo Yonghao said in the live broadcast room that according to reliable information, Dong Yuhui has been given a “sky-high price” by Oriental Selection, which is “not easy for Teacher Tie.”

Late at night on December 17, Oriental Selection released a poster in which Dong Yuhui’s identity changed from “goods anchor” to “Oriental Selection senior partner”.

Also on December 17, Oriental Selection resumed its live broadcast, with more than 100,000 people online, ranking first in the overall list of products. As of 21:00 on December 18, Dong Yuhui’s number of fans is still rising rapidly, reaching 21.707 million. After the fans of Oriental Selections fell below the 30 million mark on December 16, fans returned again with Dong Yuhui’s resumption of broadcast. As of 21:00 on December 18, the number of fans of Oriental Selections was 30.169 million.

Will it be a fresh start? So Dong Yuhui stayed? Is Dongfang Selection really ready to transform into a “live broadcaster”?

01

Both sides suffer How much mispayment and misjudgment

It seems that the dust of the “Palace Fighting Drama” has settled, but in fact there are still many reflections and lessons.

Looking back on the entire incident, the subject of the game is relatively complex. In addition to the internal strife between the internal staff (editor) and the star anchor (Dong Yuhui), there was also the influx of Dongfang Selection CEO Sun Dongxu, as well as the “defection” of Dong Yuhui’s fan base.

The cause of such chaos is very simple. On December 6, the editor of Oriental Selection left a message under the “Jilin Trip” video saying: The copywriting was written by the team.

Later, CEO Sun Dongxu was criticized for his lack of sincerity in his emergency rescue, and he was a bit aggressive in launching a “rice circle culture” by superimposing mobile phones. He was accused of “throwing mobile phones” and “holding meetings for fans”, which in turn aroused greater dissatisfaction among fans.

On the other side, Dong Yuhui’s mood seemed to be changing. On December 13, in addition to responding to the “little composition” controversy, he changed his original Douyin personal signature “I used to be a teacher, now I am a salesperson” to “Don’t mean, don’t have to, don’t be stubborn, don’t me.”

It is true that both Dong Yuhui and Sun Dongxu have made great contributions to New Oriental’s transformation and resurrection. Their palms and backs are full of flesh. Yu Minhong’s decision-making is in a dilemma. But it also exposed many deficiencies in corporate internal governance, risk control, and crisis public relations. I would like to ask, if the internal steps and attitudes could be unified as soon as possible, would things still develop to this point?

“I later reviewed myself and concluded that I should have intervened in this matter earlier, and there would not have been a lose-lose situation like today.” Yu Minhong said at a forum on December 17.

At the same time, he said frankly that “with the development of modern society, bosses must be willing to work for employees.” The reason why Dongfang Selection happened is that the management team’s thinking has not changed. It uses traditional thinking to manage outstanding employees and can maintain them for a period of time by relying on friendship. In the end, the traditional management model is not suitable, which will inevitably cause shocks and changes.

Self-reflection is necessary! Sun Dongxu left the game sadly, and Dong Yuhui was also under great pressure. In a live broadcast on Yu Minhong’s personal account on the evening of the 16th, Dong Yuhui, who had been missing for several days, appeared. Although the live broadcast received over 100 million likes and received overwhelming traffic, careful netizens could still see that Dong Yuhui was embarrassed and physical on several occasions during the period. The language was extremely unnatural, and some public opinion hit the nail on the head and said, “There is no light in his eyes.”

Dong Yuhui once said in an interview: “If one day you leave me and Oriental Selection can run perfectly normally and I can live a normal life, I will find a mountain village to teach.”

After becoming a partner, is Dong Yuhui far away from the above goal or closer? Can New Oriental really retain Dong Yuhui? How long can it stay?

02

A trigger

Would it be possible without Dong Yuhui?

Looking at the stock price, capital is very concerned about this issue. The closing price of Oriental Selection on December 15 was HK$25.95, a drop of more than 5.5%, setting a new low since July. On December 18, it rose 20% to close at HK$31.65.

Behind the rise and fall, the power of big anchors is reflected. His or her stay will directly affect loyal fans voting with their feet. On December 15, #超50%netizens claimed that Dong Yuhui would give up Oriental Selection after resigning and was trending on Weibo.

Indeed, the live streaming e-commerce format attaches great importance to fan stickiness. Dong Yuhui is one of the representatives. It is because of his good conversation style and inspirational experience that he has attracted many die-hard fans. As some Oriental Selection users commented: “I just bought something for Dong Yuhui, otherwise who would watch a person buying for hours?”

Although on December 15, Oriental Selection revealed to Sina Finance: “Yesterday (December 14) hit the highest daily sales record.” The problem is that this wave of forced “return” seems to be based on the premise of sacrificing price. “Sausages are reduced by 15%, cherries are reduced by 40%”, “I bought them because of the price reduction, but the price cannot be reduced like this every day”…

CEO Sun Dongxu called some customer behaviors “rice circle culture” in his apology on the 12th. Claiming that the extreme views of some fans are flattering and disapproving, the company resolutely says no to fandom behavior and hopes fans will remain calm.

On December 14, Yu Minhong replied: “I don’t think there is a fandom culture in Oriental Selection, and I firmly resist the fandom culture.” He implored everyone to follow their favorite anchors rationally.

So, does Oriental Selection, which is known for its bookishness, have a fandom culture?

What is certain is that Dong Yuhui’s fan base has distinct characteristics. They call themselves “mother-in-law.” According to data from Cicada Mama, 67.9% of fans on Dong Yuhui’s personal account are over 31 years old, and some fans are even in their 40s and 50s. These people may not understand the fandom. For example, a fan pointedly pointed out, “While listening to the crosstalk at Deyun Club, Guo Degang bowed to me and said that I was a living parent who chose to spend money in Dongfang. CEO Dongfang Xiaosun threw his phone and scared me. , saying that I am a fan.”

Or based on this, after the small essay incident became fermented, a large number of users with fan cards of Oriental Selection began to compete to “defend Dong Yuhui and challenge Oriental Selection.”

According to Lingtai LT and other media, starting from December 11, fans of Dong Yuhui poured into the live broadcast rooms of Gaotu Jiapin and Jiayoupin.Fans even shouted: “The only difference between Gaotu Jiapin and Oriental Selection is Dong Yuhui!”.Taking December 14 as an example, the number of people online in Gaotu Jiapin’s live broadcast room reached a maximum of 100,000+, and its live broadcast room fans increased from 320,000 on December 10 to more than 2 million on December 16.

Faced with the overwhelming wealth, Chen Xiangdong, the founder of Gaotu Group, who is also a former employee of New Oriental, lamented: Dong Yuhui is not there to “dig”, but to love.

In fact, the issue of “internal control” at Oriental Selection is nothing new. It is also worth pondering whether this controversial essay incident was a trigger for the outbreak of conflicts.

For example, in September this year, there was a “slicing” copyright incident that was suspected of conflict between Oriental Selection Company and the anchor.

At that time, more than 2,000 accounts with Dong Yuhui’s avatar and name suddenly appeared on Douyin, selling goods from small yellow carts. In response, Dong Yuhui said that he had not received the authorization notice from the company. Interestingly, this account claims to have been officially authorized by Oriental Selection.

This time Yu Minhong also came forward to coordinate. He apologized live and said that there were “serious problems” in the promotion process. He had seriously criticized the management and apologized for the confusion caused by netizens.

Not only that, some media also uncovered clips from a previous live broadcast between Sun Dongxu and Dong Yuhui. The former described Dong Yuhui with words such as “knowledge, strong memory, short-lived, and a prophecy.” This raises the question that the rift between the two has lasted for more than a day or two. Has Oriental Selection had a long-planned plan to “decontaminate Dong Yuhui”?

Dong Yuhui has mentioned many times that he is still just an employee. Some time ago, during New Oriental’s 30th anniversary celebration, he even said: “There were no seats for the performers and I couldn’t get in. As a result, Teacher Yu knew that I didn’t have a ticket and temporarily arranged a seat for me. In the end, the executives sang together because I was not a high school student. He refused to go on stage despite being in charge, and ended up being dragged up to make trouble.”

Carefully consider each word and sentence. Do you feel a sense of loss after speaking plainly? Does the effort match the income? Did Yu Minhong, who had been ups and downs in the business world for decades, realize it and take precautions?

3

Entrepreneurship and maintenance Bole and Bole

Is there a winner?

Yu Minhong, Dong Yuhui, and Sun Dongxu are all representatives of the bottom counterattack. The mutual achievements of the “old, middle and young” golden partners have led to the meteoric rise of Oriental Selection.

In July 2021, the “double reduction” policy was implemented, New Oriental suffered a huge impact, and Yu Minhong had to announce that “the era of education and training is over.”

It is difficult for a big ship to turn around. At that time, the outside world was once short on this education and training giant, thinking that it would collapse. However, when the water reaches the end, it becomes a waterfall. In December 2021, New Oriental issued a document on its official Weibo to launch a new live streaming platform “Oriental Selection”.

Like other start-up live streaming studios, Dongfang Selection was unknown and difficult to get started at first. Fortunately, the anchors who are teachers are either good at English, talking about humanities, reciting poems, composing poems, or singing, and their distinctive and bookish styles are eye-catching.

Finally, the hard work paid off. In June 2022, due to the surge in popularity of anchor Dong Yuhui’s bilingual delivery, Oriental Screening successfully broke through the circle and gradually became a clear stream in the live broadcast industry. Live streaming e-commerce business continues to grow and is now our core business.

New Oriental’s stock price has been rising steadily, from around HK$2 to as high as HK$75.55. Looking back, through luck and strength, Dong Yuhui became a key figure in the company’s gorgeous transformation. Yu Minhong publicly stated many times: “Don’t treat Dong Yuhui badly.”

Just looking at the distribution of benefits, the ones who benefit the most are CEO Sun Dongxu and other senior executives and veterans. Corporate disclosures show that as of May 18, 2023, New Oriental founder Yu Minhong held 51.378 million shares, accounting for 5.05% of the total shares; Sun Dongxu held 14.98 million shares, accounting for 1.47%.

As the “little composition” controversy rages on, Sun Dongxu’s past behavior of arbitrage has also attracted attention. On February 7 and February 8, 2023, Sun Dongxu sold a total of nearly 4 million shares in two days, cashing out HK$217 million. At that time, some voices sharply pointed out that “Yu Minhong could not control the hands of executives who wanted to cash out.”

Objectively speaking, New Oriental’s successful transformation and Dongfeng Selection’s rise are inseparable from Sun Dongxu’s efforts. This post-80s generation is a rare management talent. If Yu Minhong is Sun Dongxu’s boss, then Sun Dongxu is not Dong Yuhui’s boss.

The two became acquainted with New Oriental School in Xi’an. At that time, Dong Yuhui was still a newbie entering the workplace, and Sun Dongxu was already the principal of Xi’an New Oriental. It was under the leadership of the latter that Dong Yuhui became the youngest high school teaching and research director in Xi’an at that time.

“In the winter of 2021, Mingming and I just came to Beijing. We didn’t have much money and the weather was cold. Mr. Sun (Sun Dongxu) drove his ‘broken car’ to treat us to dinner and take us home every day.” A year ago, Dong Yuhui In a live broadcast room, he recalled Sun Dongxu’s support in the early days of his business. He said frankly at the time that meeting Sun Dongxu was like a horse meeting Bole. In the most difficult time, it was Sun Dongxu who encouraged him, “As long as we work together, we can always see the light at dawn.”

It’s dawn now. On December 16, after the heavy snowfall in Beijing, Sun Dongxu was sent away from his position as CEO by an announcement. The reason was that there was a rift or even an irreconcilable conflict between Chollima and Bole. From this point of view, Dong Yuhui’s above-mentioned appearance of sitting on pins and needles and being said to have no light in his eyes is also logical. Is there a winner in this “palace battle” melee?

As a hero of the company, Dong Yuhui has always stated that he is not a senior executive in the company, but is also a worker. Yu Minhong didn’t tell lies. As a popular anchor, Dong Yuhui’s salary is also an executive-level salary.

According to Tencent Shenzhen News, a senior New Oriental source revealed that Dong Yuhui’s income consists of annual salary plus options. The real annual salary is about several million after tax, but the options have not yet been issued. It is expected that the first batch of options will be lifted in April 2024.

Looking back in 2023, Oriental Selection has gradually reduced the number of Dong Yuhui’s live broadcasts. The book number of Oriental Selection, which used to focus on personal IP, has also removed the label “Yuhui Recommended”. The image of Dong Yuhui on the packaging of Oriental Selection’s self-operated brand steak has disappeared, and the “head anchor” Dong Yuhui has not been used in Taobao’s premiere.

Li Hao, founder of Cass Consulting, said that Oriental Selection is essentially an MCN company, and the MCN business model is a test of human nature. On the one hand, if the impact and proportion of top influencers on performance are too high, it will be difficult for the boss to sleep peacefully. On the other hand, if an Internet celebrity has too much influence, his mentality will change. How much is enough?

Focusing on Oriental Selection, its success comes from the joint efforts of company executives, many anchors, and collaborative teams. The company is also constantly enriching the anchor matrix. However, after all these twists and turns, Dong Yuhui's important position is still irreplaceable. It is not easy to copy Dong Yuhui.

