



[Mobile phone market in China]Some time ago, Honor’s latest flagship model – Honor Magic5 Pro was officially launched. So is this new machine worth buying? The answer is yes. As one of the most powerful mobile phones currently on the market, Honor Magic5 Pro is at the forefront of the mobile phone market in terms of configuration and design.

Honor Magic5Pro

In terms of the core performance of the mobile phone, Honor Magic5 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, supplemented by LPDDR5X RAM storage and UFS 4.0 ROM storage. Research GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X technologies. This set of configuration combination allows the mobile phone to be perfectly competent for both daily use and high-intensity games, and it can still remain silky and smooth after long-term use.

Honor Magic5Pro

At the moment when the mobile phone market is extremely introverted, just working hard on the configuration can no longer satisfy the appetite of consumers. At this time, the excellent appearance design is a very plus point for mobile phones. Honor Magic5 Pro inherits the family’s iconic Muse Eye design concept, while at the same time boldly innovating, the new star wheel three-camera layout also has a new meaning, bringing a new Muse Eye 3.0. The new phone is available in bright black, tundra green, brown blue, coral purple, and burning orange, and the body also supports IP68 dustproof and waterproof.

Honor Magic5Pro

The Honor Magic5 Pro series has also worked hard on the screen. The new machine uses the second-generation screen focusing technology, supports up to 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, natural light-like eye protection, and sleep-aiding display functions, even if you look at the phone for a long time Does not cause eye dryness, fatigue and other problems.

Honor Magic5Pro

In terms of imaging, the rear module of the Honor Magic5 Pro uses a 50-megapixel triple main camera system, a 1/1.12-inch super-outsole sensor, and an f/1.6 super-large aperture, bringing more light and better image quality; 50 million pixels The ultra-wide-angle main camera supports 122° ultra-large viewing angle and 2.5cm super macro; the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto main camera supports up to 100x digital zoom and telephoto macro photography, and can capture high-quality long-range and close-up shots.

With the blessing of Qinghai Lake technology, there is no need to worry about the battery life of the Honor Magic5 Pro. For the first time, the new phone uses silicon-carbon anode materials in commercial mobile phones. Combined with the optimization of the chemical system, the battery capacity is increased to 5450mAh without increasing the volume of the mobile phone.

Honor Magic5Pro

The Honor Magic5 Pro/Zhenzhen Edition is also equipped with Honor’s self-developed and industry’s first radio frequency enhancement chip C1, which can still obtain a stable signal experience in weak signal scenarios such as underground garages and subways. On sale, the Honor Magic5 series is also full of sincerity. The price of Honor Magic5 starts at 3999 yuan, the price of Honor Magic5 Pro starts at 5199 yuan, and the price of Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition starts at 6699 yuan. Pay attention.



