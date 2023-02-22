The cooperation with Jianghuai Automobile has revived rumors of Huawei making cars.

Recently, according to the official website of China Construction Group, the consortium of China Construction Sixth Bureau won the bid for the EPC project of Anhui Feixi New Energy Vehicle Intelligent Industrial Park, with a bid amount of about 1.544 billion yuan. The project is located in Jianghuai Xingang Industrial Park, Xingang South District, Feixi County, with a total construction area of ​​about 510,000 square meters. The main construction contents include combined stamping and welding workshops, painting workshops, assembly workshops, office space, restaurants and related public auxiliary facilities.

CSCEC stated that after the completion of the project, it will be used by Huawei and Jiangqi Group to jointly develop a new generation of high-end smart electric vehicles in Hefei.

There have been rumors in the market about the cooperation between Huawei and Jianghuai to build cars, but neither party has given a clear response.

On February 21, in response to rumors of joint car manufacturing with JAC, Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei, CEO of terminal BG, CEO of smart car solution BU, told The Paper that Huawei did not build cars by itself, but cooperated through smart selection.

Jianghuai Automobile responded on the investor interaction platform, “The company has always maintained a strategic cooperative relationship with Huawei. Please refer to the company’s announcement for all information. At present, the company has no information that should be disclosed but has not been disclosed.”

In-depth cooperation has already begun

Although both sides are low-key to deal with the rumors, Huawei and Jianghuai have already shown signs of deepening cooperation.

According to the official WeChat account of “Feixi Publishing”, on January 9, at the headquarters of Huawei’s Bantian base, Yu Aihua, member of the Standing Committee of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Hefei Municipal Party Committee, had in-depth discussions with Yu Chengdong, Executive Director of Huawei, to jointly promote the cooperation of Huawei terminals with Jiangqi Group and Feixi. County cooperation project progress. The two parties agreed to fully implement the cooperation agreement, promote the early implementation of the project and help Hefei build a new energy vehicle capital with world influence.

The article also mentioned that Huawei Terminal and Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) have a good foundation for cooperation. Based on Huawei’s capabilities in the field of smart car components, the two parties will jointly develop a new generation of high-end smart electric car platform technology in Feixi, and continue to provide Consumers bring a better smart travel experience.

It is reported that there are currently three ways of cooperation between Huawei and car companies: the most shallow one is to participate as an ordinary parts supplier, selling spare parts such as Hongmeng operating system and domain controller; the most often mentioned is Huawei inside ( HI), car companies are equipped with Huawei’s full-stack smart car solutions, which are jointly developed by Huawei and car companies, such as the cooperation with Beiqi Jihu, Avita, and GAC; the most deeply bound Huawei and car companies is the smart car model, Huawei will be deeply involved in the design and definition of the vehicle, and at the same time provide sales channels for Huawei stores, which is the current way of cooperation between Cyrus and Huawei.

In the cooperation with Celes, Huawei was deeply involved in the design and development of the vehicle, dispatched thousands of employees to Celes, and participated in the project deeply before the factory landed. The wording of “jointly developing a new generation of high-end smart electric vehicles” All signs indicate that the cooperation between Huawei and Jianghuai will be a smart car model, or even a deeper cooperation model.

Prior to this, the two parties have cooperated in many fields.

In December 2019, JAC and Huawei formally signed a comprehensive cooperation framework agreement and MDC platform project cooperation agreement to carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of smart car solutions, enterprise informatization, smart parks, and smart factories. Among them, it includes key cooperation in the research and development of the core component of intelligent driving-vehicle computing platform, as well as cooperation in intelligent cockpit, intelligent electric, intelligent network and cloud services. In addition, JAC also uses the Kirin chip and Hongmeng operating system in the smart cockpit of Sihao and other products to jointly develop the automotive ecosystem.

Will copy the next question?

In fact, as early as last year, news came out one after another that after the success of Huawei’s cooperation with Cyrus AITO, Huawei plans to cooperate with a number of domestic auto brands in the smart car business, and Jianghuai Automobile is one of them.

Delivery data shows that in January this year, Wenjie delivered a total of 4,475 vehicles, and in the whole year of 2022, its delivery volume exceeded 75,000 vehicles.

In January of this year, Huawei’s car business has undergone some adjustments. Wang Jun, Huawei’s car BU COO and president of the smart driving solution product line, has been suspended, and Yu Chengdong will take over all the smart car business. However, Huawei internally stated that it will not adjust the “HI” mode. But the outside world also speculates that Huawei will make more inclinations in the smart car business next.

Recently, in the cooperation with Cyrus, the promotional language of Huawei AITO Wenjie Auto was changed from “Huawei’s deep empowerment” to “Huawei’s overall leadership” to further highlight Huawei’s “brand” on smart cars. According to public information, in February this year, Yu Chengdong went to the headquarters of Celes many times to experience the new car.

In addition to Jianghuai Automobile, Huawei is also rumored to be planning to cooperate with auto brands such as Chery and Jihu in the smart car business. Among them, the cooperation plan between Chery and Huawei’s smart car was disclosed last year, and the two parties announced that they will launch a new high-end smart electric car brand. It is reported that Chery and Huawei have planned at least five high-end smart electric models.

Jianghuai had an estimated loss of 1.437 billion yuan last year

In recent years, Jianghuai Automobile has been in-depth cooperation with Weilai Automobile and Volkswagen in recent years.

Volkswagen (Anhui), jointly established by JAC and Volkswagen, is Volkswagen’s third joint venture in China, in which JAC holds 25% of the shares. In addition, Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. holds a 50% stake in Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd., and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is the controlling shareholder of JAC.

In terms of cooperation with Weilai, Jianghuai Automobile has provided complete vehicle OEMs for Weilai since 2016. In December 2022, Jianghuai announced that it plans to acquire about 1.704 billion yuan of project assets (including equipment, tooling assets, etc.) held by Weilai in construction-in-progress and equipment installation projects, and further deepen the cooperative relationship with Weilai.

However, while cooperating with two well-known car companies, JAC is still facing losses.

On January 30, Jianghuai Automobile released a pre-loss announcement for the 2022 annual performance. According to the announcement, Jianghuai Automobile is expected to have a net loss of about 1.437 billion yuan in 2022, compared with a net profit of 200 million yuan in the same period last year.

Jianghuai Automobile stated that due to the impact of the epidemic and chip shortage, the company will sell 500,400 vehicles and chassis of various types in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 4.54%, and the gross profit of its main business will decrease by about 295 million yuan compared with the same period last year. In addition, its government subsidies in 2022 will be about 1.203 billion yuan, a decrease of about 801 million yuan compared with the same period last year.

Sales data shows that JAC will sell 500,400 vehicles in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 4.54%. Among them, the sales volume of pure electric passenger vehicles was 193,000, a year-on-year increase of 44%.

After reaching an in-depth cooperation with Huawei, it is still unknown whether Jianghuai’s profitability can be improved, but the stock price has reacted violently. On February 21, Jianghuai Automobile rose nearly 8% to close at 17.35 yuan per share.

The source of this article: The Paper, the original title: “Huawei and Jianghuai’s cooperation in the development of electric vehicles is the end of the car? Yu Chengdong’s exclusive response: “Smart Selection Mode”



Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.