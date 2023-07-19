Home » Is India the new China for the German economy?
Business

by admin
India has overtaken China as the most populous country. With around 1.4 billion inhabitants, it is also the largest democracy in the world and has growing political and economic influence – especially in the Indo-Pacific, i.e. the area around the Indian Ocean and parts of the Pacific. The trade volume between Germany and India has recently increased significantly, last year it was around 30 billion euros. This put India in 24th place among Germany’s most important trading partners. For comparison: The largest trading partner was China, with a trading volume of around 299 billion euros. “India is one of the most important German economic partners in Asia,” said Wolfgang Niedermark, member of the executive board of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the German Press Agency. “In view of the size of the Indian market, the consistently high level of economic growth and a constantly growing middle class with purchasing power, the country offers attractive business opportunities for German companies.”

