What is Smart Save by Intesa SanPaolo? How does it work and who is it for? If you too have heard of this SanPaolo service, you’ve come to the right place: we’ll see the characteristicsil operation eh costs in order to use it.

But, above all, you will understand if it is right for you and if Smart Save conviene.

What is Smart Save?

If you didn’t know, we’re talking about a digital service created by Banca Intesa Sanpaolo. This service wants to allow you to invest even small sums, even from 5 euros.

The investor can choose between four different types of funds, through the application Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile.

Let’s see them right away characteristics of the Service.

How Intesa SanPaolo’s Smart Save works

Operation is very intuitive: you need to download the Intesa Sanpaolo application available (which is available for both iOS and Android) and subscribe to Smart Save.

This way you will always be able to control your investments, all via smartphone. The minimum investment, as anticipated, is only 5 euros, not to mention that you can count on great flexibility, both in choosing the amount to invest and in activating periodic payments.

The service is free, as there are no fixed costs. As regards the maximum amount of payments that can be made without entering the app access credentials and confirmation codes, it is 150 euro.

But which funds to invest in?

The funds in which you can invest with Smart Save

You can choose between four Eurizon funds. Please note: it will be possible to invest in only one fund at a time, even if you can change your mind at any time and then move the invested units to the new fund.

The funds are:

the first in which it is possible to invest in financial instruments of a monetary and/or bond nature. Let’s talk about Eurizon Savings Objective – Class S. His goal is to achieve a performance equal to 1.50% over a time horizon of 2 years (but remember that there is no guarantee for investors regarding the achievement of the fund’s objective);

His goal is to achieve a equal to 1.50% over a time horizon of 2 years (but remember that there is no guarantee for investors regarding the achievement of the fund’s objective); the other 3 are benchmark funds with increasing equity exposure and selection criteria ESG (Enviromental, Social and Governance): among these we find Eurizon ESG 10 Solution – Class S, focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance issues in stock selection. The second one is Eurizon ESG 40 Solution – Class S (also aimed at environmental issues), and finally Eurizon ESG 60 Solution – Class S.

Opinions of Affari Miei: is Smart Save worth it?

Let’s start from the assumption that, generally speaking, my opinions on managed savings, often recommended by consultants because they offer a series of products created ad hoc by themselves or by companies directly related to them, are negative.

These funds are often actively managed, which often have critical issues that make these instruments less advantageous.

I personally prefer passive management funds (ETF), which are rarely offered by banks as they do not have attractive profit margins for the banks themselves.

That said, this is my take on the asset management, and not on fund Eurizon. However, we remind you that the Intesa Smart Save app allows you to choose between different funds based on your risk profile.

Considering that you can invest in only one fund at a time and change your mind at any time, moving all the invested shares to the new fund, and considering that the investment is minimal (from 5 euros), you might think of using this apps to diversify, investing a very small portion of your capital in this way and dividing the remaining portion among other solutions, perhaps more profitable.

If you’re feeling confused about investing, know that this article may be just one of many that you can consult.

Good continuation on Affari Miei!