Invest in safe tools has always or almost always rhymed with invest in government bonds. Authorities of this type are, often rightly, sometimes not, considered more reliable than other market players, offering tools that are perceived as safe and secure.

In this guide I will tell you about all the tools, gods BTPs and Italian and European government bonds and all the opportunities for your investments in government bonds, a sector that has become hypertrophic and which today offers different types of tools, often even difficult to understand. You can too consult the appropriate section or you can take a look at the general guide on the best BTPs to buy today if you prefer to have a complete overview.

What are government bonds?

Before getting to the heart of the matter, a brief review on bonds. When we buy a bond we are in fact lending money to the issuermoney that will be returned to us on expiry.

The bonds incorporate a interest ratewhich is paid to us or periodically (as in the case of coupon bondstypically every 6 months), or at the end of the relationship, but this does not change the substance of the matter: we are lending money to a state and it is its reliability as a debtor that we need to worry about.

Bonds can also be corporate: some companies, which must meet relatively restrictive requirements in our legal system, are allowed to procure capital using this instrument.

On average the corporate bondsthis is their name on the markets, are less reliable than state bondsalthough this is not always the case.

Italian government bonds

There are different types of Italian securities that can be subscribed, let me briefly illustrate them.

BTP

BTPs are by far the most popular instrument for financing public debt. It is the bond that has the most flexible duration, in the sense that they can be issued with a maturity of 3, 5, 10, 15 or 30 years.

The interest rate is paid with a fixed-rate semi-annual coupon: you can read one here in-depth guide very valid and detailed on this instrument.

BOT

I BOT, an acronym that stands for Treasury Billsare one of the best known instruments among those belonging to this category.

They typically have one very short deadline, at 3, 6 or 12 months. They do not include coupons or periodic payments: the interest is repaid upon maturity of the security.

In reality we can’t even talk about interest, because in this case the yield is given by the difference between the cost of the security and the repaid principal.

Here you can find a guide which I wrote to deepen the skills and information about this investment tool.

CCT

I CCT, an acronym that stands for Treasury Credit Certificates, are securities that have a fixed term of 7 years and pay semi-annual coupons at a floating rate. The reference rate is that EURIBORto which one is added spread.

CCTs are a tool typically used to insure against excessive rate growth, which would see fixed-rate government bonds become much less attractive.

Also in this case I have written a guide: you can find it here. If you want to learn more about this topic, I suggest you read it!

CTZ

The CTZ, an acronym that stands for Zero Coupon Treasury Certificatesare securities that have a fixed maturity of 24 months and which do not include coupons (hence the wording Zero Coupon, where Coupon stands for coupon).

Also in this case we are faced with securities whose returns are given by the difference between the purchase price and the capital that will be repaid.

If you want to learn more about the subject, do not hesitate to read the article that explores it in detail, you can find it here!

BTP€is

BTP€is were, and we use the past tense because at least for the moment they are no longer issued, long-term bonds that had principal and coupons revalued in line with European inflation.

For the moment it is not known whether these tools will become available again, and with the wind of inflation that seems to have timidly blown again, there does not seem to be any hope, at least for now.

Which title to choose?

In reality, the securities are equivalent in terms of issuer reliability, in the sense that it is always the Italian Republic that makes payments.

What makes the difference is, if you like, our bet: do we prefer a security that has periodic income? Do we prefer to have everything later, to cash in a few more euros? What is the deadline we are interested in?

Given that the issuer risk is the same, it is worth remembering which factors we must consider before choosing this or that other security:

duration : the higher it is, the higher the risks (there are very noble exceptions, which however in the case of Italy can be ignored);

: the higher it is, the higher the risks (there are very noble exceptions, which however in the case of Italy can be ignored); coupon : are we interested in having periodic annuities or not? We are talking about a few euros, given the extremely low interest rates currently being offered by the markets;

: are we interested in having periodic annuities or not? We are talking about a few euros, given the extremely low interest rates currently being offered by the markets; fixed or floating rate: the calculation is much less simple than what the bank promoter would have you believe; it is a very complex choice, given that no one knows how rates will move in 1, 2, 3, 10, 15 or 30 years.

The most profitable foreign government bonds

Italy is just one of many issuers of course. Every state in the world needs to issue new securities and our country, among other things, does not enjoy a very good reputation on the financial markets.

This is why we often hear about the spread with the German Bunds which is nothing more than a formula that measures the difference between the Italian 10-year BTP and the equivalent German government bond which is considered the most reliable.

In any case, based on the rating you can analyze the securities of the various countries. The general rule is that a better rating corresponds to lower interest while, conversely, if the rating worsens, rates tend to rise.

In Europe this aspect is mitigated by the ECB which, with its Quantitative Easing manoeuvres, mainly supports countries in difficulty such as Italy, Greece or Spain which, enjoying a less than optimal reputation, find it more difficult to place their debt at low rates.

Outside Europe, the United States continues to maintain a high degree of reliability in the eyes of investors while greater reserves I would like to underline for emerging countries outside Europe or North America since weaker currencies, political and social tensions can precipitate solvency in a short time.

Venezuela and Argentina are recent examples that go in this direction.

What are the most profitable foreign government bonds?

Since i Italian government bonds they are no longer as profitable as they once were and have lost their appeal for some years (in fact, interest rates today stand at less than 1%).

Precisely for this reason investors often turn to foreign marketsto try to find yields that are at least more attractive and more profitable than 0.5%.

Let’s start from the assumption that in any case those who turn to government bonds have a low propensity for risk, so we shouldn’t expect very high returns, but it is legitimate to try to get something more.

For example a country like the Venezuela belongs to the white list, huhissued bonds with an issue price of 97.64 dollars (at maturity the bonds are returned at 100 dollars), with an annual rate of 13.625%.

The interest rate is paid every 6 months, and it turns out to be very interesting, even if the country really does not allow you to sleep peacefully: it is not a country with a high risk of default, but not even so safe. In this case, therefore, the investment will be very risky and speculative.

Let’s take another example: the Turkey.

The latest Turkish lira bonds were issued at a rate of 10.75% with a 5-year maturity (in 2019). The minimum investment is 1,000 Turkish lira (about 340 euros) and the earnings are paid into the current account every year on November 15th.

The issuing bank is the EIB (European Investment Bank) and, despite the country’s political instability, this bank has been rated with a rating of AAA, so the risk of it failing is extremely low.

Also titles of Brazil they seem to be interesting, since they have an interest rate that stands at 12%.

The important thing when evaluating i foreign government bonds it is to look at the political and economic situation of that country, to better understand whether it is a safe country or not, and to take into consideration the evaluation of the rating agencies. Finally, of course, we need to look at the interest rate, which is what determines the “result” of our investment.

Taxation

We come to a very important aspect, since it affects performance: how to pay taxes on government bonds?

We assume that each security is subject to a taxation that changes according to the type of income produced and the subscriber.

How to Invest in Government Bonds today

Government bonds can be purchased on Borsa Italiana in the segment dedicated to bonds which is technically defined as MOT.

To access you must have a securities account enabled for purchases.

Is it worth buying Italian government bonds?

How to buy government bonds? And investment in government bonds it is relatively simple but it is not a risk-free activity: a minimum of information and planning is still necessary.

We have seen that not all government bonds are the same and that caution must be exercised, in particular this applies to Italian bonds whose risk is greatly affected by the political dynamics and credibility that our country manages to have in the international arena.

What are the safest government bonds?

Countries such as the United States are generally considered safe and reliable (but watch out for the fluctuations in the dollar!) and Germany, it is no coincidence that the German Bunds are the reference on the basis of which the famous spread of Italian ten-year BTPs is calculated.

In this historical phase it is important to remember that the yield of bonds is particularly low and that safe ones often give negative yields: in practice we are the ones who pay the state that receives the money and not vice versa.

A few more returns can be obtained on longer maturities but today we need to go well beyond 10 years.

Main Alternatives for Investing in Bonds

In this historic phase, many investors are wondering where to invest in order to have a higher yield than government bonds without exaggerating the risk.

I report you:

