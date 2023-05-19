Is it worth it? Opinions on the Best Stocks

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

You have decided to invest in stocks and they intrigue you 5G shares? You have certainly heard of the new technological frontier that will soon affect us all even more closely.

If I have hit the point, then you just have to continue reading the article, as together we will see in detail what it is, and I will also provide you with a list of the best shares to bet on and in which you could decide to invest.

We’re definitely talking about a business that will be successful over the next few years, so I suggest you keep reading.

5G: a safe growth business

As I was telling you earlier, 5G is going to be one of the biggest deals in recent years, and for this very reason it has recently attracted the attention of investors, who are increasingly determined to include similar shares to put into their wallet.

What is 5G? 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular technology.

You will surely remember the small writing at the top left of your old mobile phones, 2G, which later became 3G, and currently 4G LTE.

Well, 5G was designed to increase internet speed and to reduce latency and improve the flexibility of wireless services.

If we wanted to get technical, 5G technology has a theoretical peak speed of 20 Gbps, while the peak speed of 4G is only 1 Gbps.

The reti 5g they are also virtualized and software-based, and they take advantage of cloud technologies. Another very important aspect is that 5G technology will serve to simplify mobility, as mobile users will be able to stay connected as they move from outdoor wireless connections to wireless networks inside buildings, without having to re-authenticate.

Il switch to the 5G network it will serve to improve connectivity in rural areas that are currently underserved and also in cities, where demand may exceed today’s capabilities of 4G technology.

By 2022, this technology will be widely available. But we shouldn’t just think of 5G as an increase in internet speed, because it would be simplistic to say the least.

For example, in the healthcare sector, 5G technology will allow patients to be monitored with connected devices that constantly provide data relating to fundamental health indicators such as heart rate or blood pressure; in the automotive sector, however, it will provide information on traffic and accidents and much more; also in the automotive sector it will be used to perfect assisted driving systems.

As regards the companies that see a great opportunity in the 5G sector, we can speak above all of mobile network providers, infrastructure owners and builders, and component and semiconductor manufacturers.

Best 5G shares

Now that we understand what it is, we can move on to analyzing the best 5G shares to invest in.

Qualcomm

It is a’technology company which is based in San Diego, California. It is among the top 5 semiconductor manufacturers by sale in the world, and carries out research and development in the field of wireless telecommunications.

In the 2000s it had a great growth both from an economic point of view and from the point of view of notoriety.

The company is in charge of supplying the chips 5G per iPhone Apple, after the two companies signed an agreement on April 16, 2019 to file all legal proceedings between them worldwide. Also in 2009 the company launched the chipset platform on the market “snapdragon”, which is widely used in the latest generation smartphones.

His capitalization is 119.15 billion dollars, and we can say that QCOM shares have always maintained an upward trend, with a stoppage hit in February 2022 and especially in March 2022.

Plus it’s a profitable business that pays off constant dividends and has a very solid balance sheet.

One share costs $106 today.

NXP Semiconductors

It is a chip maker which is based in the Netherlands, and which produces all its own chips instead of outsourcing the production to competitors. This is a feature that many companies in this sector do not have, so it is to be evaluated and appreciated, as this control has allowed them to reduce costs and in this way they have become a major player in the industry.

In April 2008, NXP announced the contribution of its mobile and personal division to form a joint venture with STMicroelectronics.

Also in 2016 Qualcomm announced it would acquire NXP itself in a $44 billion deal.

It is a company that investors have come to believe in, and that has led its shares to triple in the last two years, even accounting for the stock market crash that occurred in March 2020 and the decline in car and vehicle sales. smartphone always related to the pandemic period.

NXP could be an excellent opportunity; his capitalization market value is 45.62 billion dollars, and a share costs 175 dollars.

The performance since the beginning of the year is positive, with +13.28%.

Nvidia Corporation

It’s a multinational technology company established in 1993 and headquartered in California.

It primarily makes profits through the design and sale of graphics processing units (GPUs), and chip units for mobile devices and automobiles.

Its business in the early years was mainly based on graphics cards for video games, which therefore powered gaming PCs and consoles such as the famous Xbox, while later, while maintaining its core on graphics cards, it also focused on 5G.

It is one of the largest manufacturers chip 5G in the world.

His market capitalization it stands at 783.44 billion dollars; 2020, which was a challenging year for many industries, was a banner year for the company as its share price rose 400% in four years and surpassed $500 at the end of 2020. Currently instead a share costs about 294 dollars.

It is certainly an interesting and growing company, and this is underlined and demonstrated by the very positive performance recorded since the beginning of the year: +110.12%.

Intel

It is a company that has been operating for many years in the field of technology which entered the market for 5G modem with the implementation of 5G chips.

It was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

It has had strong growth since 2006, when Apple became its customer and created the first Intel iMac. In 2015 he also partnered with Qualcomm to approach the world of drones, whose collaboration has led to the creation of powerful video cameras capable of scanning a room in seconds.

If we look at the stock chart, we can see that the stock has recorded +2.98% in the last 5 days.

Currently a share costs 27 euros, while the market capitalization of the company is approximately $123 billion. Its current price could prompt investors to make an investment in this direction, given that it is a very attractive price.

Qorvo Inc.

Qorvo is an American company operating in the semiconductor industry, which designs and supplies radio frequency systems for applications driving wireless and broadband communications, as well as foundry services.

The company was founded in the year 2015 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As regards the acquisitions we can count some very important ones: I mention the one from 2020, with which Qorvo acquired the Irish semiconductor company Decawave in a deal worth an estimated $400 million.

Its prospects are interesting, although being a relatively young company it is normal that it should somehow catch up in relation to its strategic partners. Its strengths are its successful business model and innovative products.

His market capitalization it stands at $9.49 billion, and a share costs about $95 today.

How to buy financial stocks

To buy shares there are different ways and different possibilities, especially thanks to the web this step is technically simple.

You can rely on a reliable bank or on the various platforms you find online, if you have already invested in the past or if you know what we are talking about anyway.

If, on the other hand, you have never delved into investing in shares, before starting I suggest you read the guide where I explain how to buy shares online.

Should you invest in 5G stocks?

Now that we’ve framed the industry and we’ve seen a few titles that promise good performanceswe can move on to sum up and try to understand if focusing on 5G could be a good choice.

Il 5G has a potential which seems evident and there for all to see: it will soon be there new connectionpromises very high speeds both for surfing the internet and for many other applications in different sectors.

It is part of the technological sector and usually an innovative technological change experiences moments of maximum expansion and maximum evolution, which consequently brings positive repercussions on many different sectors.

The 5G shares they are certainly interesting for investors who want to diversify your portfolio and are able to seize the opportunities of the moment. The sector, therefore, is certainly expanding and growing, despite some critical issues that seem ready to overcome, such as the loading speed and some health risks due to radiation.

In 2020 many of the best 5G shares have had a notable increase, and the trend seems to go in the same direction. Investing in a similar sector today could represent an excellent profit opportunity.

If you want my personal opinion, I can tell you that the sector is valid, but I cannot absolutely recommend one thing over another as I do not know your financial and personal situation in detail, and any investment decision depends entirely on you .

If you decide to invest in these actions take your time, do research and thoroughly analyze each individual title. May I suggest that an investment in this type of stock is optimal in the long term, as the greatest results and greatest expansion of will have in the coming years, so do not look at this investment for the short term, but for a long term strategy that can provide you with income in the future.

I personally use a different strategy, which is different from direct stock investing. Before starting you could define a strategy and then train you acquiring the right information to process it effectively and not to make missteps in a world as complicated as that of investments.

If you want to do it, here on Affari Miei you can find numerous resources to get you started. I suggest you start here:

