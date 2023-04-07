The 140-year-old Bank of Japan (BoJ) main building is a visual gem. Seen from the air, the building, located near Tokyo’s main train station, resembles the character for yen, the neo-baroque architectural style was modeled on the Belgian National Bank of the time. But the man who will take over the tour here on April 10 will have little time for architectural refinements. According to the financial newspaper “Nikkei”, the new central bank governor Kazuo Ueda will have the “toughest central bank job in the world”.