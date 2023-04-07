Home Business Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest central bank job’?
Business

Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest central bank job’?

by admin
Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest central bank job’?

The 140-year-old Bank of Japan (BoJ) main building is a visual gem. Seen from the air, the building, located near Tokyo’s main train station, resembles the character for yen, the neo-baroque architectural style was modeled on the Belgian National Bank of the time. But the man who will take over the tour here on April 10 will have little time for architectural refinements. According to the financial newspaper “Nikkei”, the new central bank governor Kazuo Ueda will have the “toughest central bank job in the world”.

See also  On Black Friday, European and American stock markets were sold off, and the US index has been the only provider of FX678

You may also like

Bank or post office? What is the Canon?

Discussions about CS bonuses – Headhunter: “There is...

2026 Mediterranean Games, “Delays not due to the...

WS: S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields up...

Jessica Contento takes off with the Edtech platform...

Usa, slight slowdown in the labor market in...

War of the near future – The future...

Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top...

Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in...

Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy