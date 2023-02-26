A face-to-face price war after three years was late but arrived.

During 618 in 2019, the national shopping festival initiated by JD.com, the addition of Pinduoduo made the e-commerce competition originally dominated by JD.com and Taobao more intense. In this tense game, the newcomer Pinduoduo launched a tens of billions subsidy plan for consumers for the first time, which not only consolidated its position in small and medium-sized cities, but also effectively extended to first- and second-tier cities.

According to Pinduoduo’s 2019 financial report, thanks to the 10 billion subsidy, in the next few quarters, the number of new monthly active buyers on the platform frequently hit a record high, which greatly reversed the previous growth rate that fell to the lowest point. Unfavorable situation where losses continue to expand.

In order to curb the sudden rise of Pinduoduo, Ali chose to copy tens of billions of subsidies at the pixel level. At that time, the industry also reported that Liu Qiangdong had retired to the second line. Facing the subsidy offensive of Ali and Pinduoduo, JD.com’s The coping strategy seems to be a bit on the sidelines.

However, in 2023 when Liu Qiangdong returned to the public eye, after JD Retail took “low prices” as the theme, JD.com officially launched a fierce price counterattack against Pinduoduo.

Recently, a number of media including 36 Krypton reported that JD.com will launch the “10 Billion Subsidy” channel against Pinduoduo in early March (March 8), covering all categories of JD.com’s platform, self-operated and third-party Merchants will participate in it, and if users find that the prices of goods subsidized by Jingdong’s tens of billions are higher than those on the Internet, they can get double compensation.

It is reported that JD.com’s “10 billion subsidy” project is decided by Xin Lijun, CEO of JD Retail, and there is no upper limit on the budget level. Currently, JD.com’s 10 billion subsidy project has entered the sprint stage. Pinwan asked JD.com for confirmation on the above news, and the official stated that there are “false and misunderstandings”. Whether to do tens of billions of subsidies and how to do it is under internal discussion.

Liu Qiangdong’s Ten Billion Subsidy Complex

The essence of tens of billions of subsidies is a price war in commercial competition, and it is also an important strategy throughout the history of domestic Internet retail development.

Looking back on the 20 years since JD.com transformed into a retail e-commerce company in 2004 to the present, the blitzkriegs that Liu Qiangdong led JD.com to win at several important nodes are basically due to “low prices”.

The first price war that JD.com won was against Newegg, an American retail e-commerce company. In 2005, JD.com, which had just transformed into an e-commerce business, first imitated Newegg. At that time, the volume of Newegg China was 1.5 times that of JD.com. In 2006, JD.com maintained its website day and night, and priced new eggs tightly. It was this method of losing money with almost no bottom line. Coupled with factors such as the long decision-making chain of foreign companies in China and frequent changes in top leaders, JD.com He quickly took the initiative in this competition.

Tasting the sweetness of the price war, JD.com launched a larger-scale price war in 2010 against Dangdang.com, which was the number one B2C e-commerce company at the time.

This price war happened just before and after the listing of Dangdang.com, an established e-commerce company that started from the book business, and began to expand into categories such as mother and baby and 3C. Liu Qiangdong chose to spare no effort to launch the book business at this time, and pursued Dangdang.com to fight for low prices, so that the strong soldiers sent by the other party to develop new businesses withdrew to the base camp one after another.

Although in the book business, JD.com, which has been battling with Dangdang.com for a long time, did not win an immediate victory, but using its own small team to fight against the main force of its competitors is like the way Cao Jun burned Yuan Jun’s food and grass in the Battle of Guandu. Not only did Dangdang miss the best opportunity to transform into a full-category retail e-commerce business, but it also allowed JD.com to achieve more long-term commercial competition.

After fighting Newegg and Dangdang, Liu Qiangdong led JD.com to launch a larger-scale low-price competition, which is the famous “August 15 Price War” in the history of Chinese e-commerce.

This price war marks the first time that domestic e-commerce platforms have stepped out of the Internet circle and launched a positive challenge to offline retail giants.

In fact, the underlying logic of the 8.15 price war initiated by Liu Qiangdong is very similar to the competition between JD.com and Dangdang. Liu Qiangdong originally hoped to focus the price war on major appliances in the 3C category and Suning’s core business. However, Suning did not want to be led by JD.com. Instead, it expanded the boundary of the price war to all 3C categories. The two parties shouted on social media, while constantly adjusting their ideas of price cuts online and offline, but they did not realize this. Most of the dividends from the price war were eaten by Gome, which broke out halfway.

On the surface, JD.com did not take advantage of this 8.15 price war. Instead, it was criticized by public opinion such as “increase prices first and then lower prices”, “improper competition”, and “many products with reduced prices are out of stock”. Doubtful, but Liu Qiangdong undoubtedly left the impression that JD.com values ​​low prices in the consumer minds of the public, and uses this to leverage the overall industry to make profits.

Since the battle against Suning Gome on August 15, 2012, JD.com has stopped provoking large-scale price wars for a long time, but ten years later, it is also the time when Liu Qiangdong returns to the stage. The manager of JD No. 1 decided to start a price war again.

At the internal management meeting at the end of 2022, Liu Qiangdong publicly criticized the proliferation of formalism that many executives used PPT to fool themselves, and at the same time emphasized that “low price is the most important weapon for our past success, and it will be the only basic weapon in the future. Don’t think Grasp the pricing power, and no longer pay attention to our low price advantage, and sooner or later we will become the second Suning.”

Is JD.com suitable for price war today?

It is undeniable that commodity prices have always been one of the core elements that determine consumer purchasing behavior, and low prices are also the most efficient means of competition in the retail industry. There is a lot of room for user growth, and the shopping mentality of retail e-commerce consumers is still in the stage of development, and large-scale price wars are almost invincible.

However, when the entire mobile Internet has entered the stock era of slowing growth, large-scale price wars have become a business competition strategy with extremely low ROI and a high probability of poor results.

More important than price is the platform ecology.

As a leading retail platform, JD.com has formed a relatively balanced “self-operated + third-party seller” hybrid model in the past two decades of development, of which self-operated GMV accounts for more than half, and the essence of the self-operated model is that retailers , the gross profit mainly comes from the price difference between the purchase and sale of goods. JD.com’s current self-operated scale is due to its large-scale procurement over the years, which has lowered the purchase cost. The SKU category has increased the overall gross profit rate through high-margin products such as daily necessities, clothing, and beauty makeup, and the income of its third-party sellers from advertising, store rent, commissions, etc. has also provided help for the increase in gross profit margin.

So in essence, the sellers on the JD.com platform are mostly brand owners. Compared with providing low-priced products for C-end users, their more important task is to guarantee the quality of products, word-of-mouth, and consumer evaluation to JD.com.

Pinduoduo, which started as a social e-commerce platform, has another set of operating logic.

As an essentially e-commerce platform, Pinduoduo’s core business is actually online marketing services. It sells services to merchants in different ways according to the number of impressions, display time, clicks, and transaction results. At the same time, as the first The three-party platform draws a certain commission in the transaction. Although Pinduoduo also has its own business, it is more based on supplementing C2M reverse customized products that cannot meet the needs of consumers in the market, and does not occupy the bulk of the platform business.

Therefore, third-party sellers on the Pinduoduo platform have relatively low barriers to entry, and most of them are supply-oriented channel vendors and OEM manufacturers.

The difference in platform ecology between JD.com and Pinduoduo will largely determine the effect of the 10 billion subsidy strategy. For Pinduoduo, the beneficiaries of tens of billions of subsidies are mostly middlemen, and the main indicator of platform traffic tilt is low prices, so the channel operators who occupy the entrance of Pinduoduo’s traffic have the confidence and confidence to negotiate prices with manufacturers at the same time. Advantage.

For JD.com, how to find a new balance between self-operated and third-party merchants with tens of billions of subsidies remains to be explored, and once the prices of products on JD.com’s platform are significantly lower than other channels, the brand’s binding force on JD.com’s sellers is also far away. Higher than that of Pinduoduo sellers. This can be seen during Double 11 in 2022, when brands including Luzhou Laojia and Wuliangye tentatively plan to cooperate with JD.com on pricing issues.

In this regard, JD.com also seems to be interested in adjusting its own platform model. Encouraging “individual merchants to open stores” and greatly lowering the entry threshold is an indicator. It is reported that the occupancy rate of JD.com individual merchants has reached a peak in the near future. The 100 million subsidy will add a boost. But there is still a big problem facing Jingdong’s tens of billions of subsidies-user experience.

We must know that JD.com’s most valuable advantage in consumers’ minds is still its supply chain and logistics system. Since 2007, it has built its own logistics and invested heavily in upstream and downstream supply chains. The reputation of delivery and after-sales service is second to none, and many consumers who value delivery timeliness and online shopping experience have therefore become sticky users of the JD platform.

However, using JD.com’s own logistics and supply chain services means an increase in operating costs for third-party sellers. At the internal management meeting, Liu Qiangdong also repeatedly emphasized the need to achieve healthy competition between self-operated and third-party merchants. He said that third-party merchants should be allowed to choose other logistics services instead of being forced to use JD Logistics.

Relaxing the choice of logistics and distribution can greatly promote the price reduction of goods, but how to achieve the same level of subsidies as Pinduoduo’s tens of billions and at the same time ensure that users have the shopping experience of JD.com is the greater challenge and test for JD.com’s tens of billions of subsidies.

The author of this article: Shen Danyang, the source of the article: Pinwan, the original title: “Is Liu Qiangdong’s obsessed “ten billion subsidy” still suitable for today’s JD.”

