Is our Constitution anti-fascist? I would say no, because…

Is our Constitution anti-fascist?

I would say no. Of course, there is that transitional provision which prohibits the reconstitution of the fascist party. But I don’t think it is enough to argue that the document, as a whole, if you like, in its historical scope, is.

A first reason is that when the constituents set to work to give Italy a new political order, fascism had collapsed miserably together with its last institutional expression, the Republic of Salò. I remember that in a dispute between our landlord and another tenant, an army colonel, which took place around 1950, the first called the second the “republican”. The colonel sued him and won, claiming as usual that he had only obeyed orders. But clearly in the late 1940s and early 1950s, nobody liked being called a “Republican.” The country had moved on, fascism as a movement, as a political ideology, as a party, as a party-state, was no longer a threat to anyone.

The second reason is an ideal (rather than ideological) continuation of the first, but it is more profound. Our Constitution involves a selection of personalistic, community, egalitarian, democratic values ​​which, as Benigni rightly said, make it “the most beautiful Constitution in the world“. Found a new state. Launch the Italian people into a new political adventure. It has no need to oppose any foreign entity in order to self-define and self-found itself. It creates its ideal and political space autonomously. It’s not “against” anyone. And therefore not even anti-fascist! Naturally our values ​​are incompatible with fascism, in which some fundamental individual rights are denied, and the state is given prevalence over the individual. All totalitarianism is implicitly rejected. But what matters is what the Constitution affirms: the primacy of the person; it is the institutions it creates: a democratic parliamentary republic; not the many errors and horrors that are indirectly avoided or rejected.

The ex-fascists, and the republicans, were able to be part of the national community like everyone else.

Subscribe to the newsletter

