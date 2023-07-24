Is private leasing worth it? When is it worth leasing a car?

PR/Business Insider

Although additional costs and additional payments can arise, private leasing is worthwhile. This is supported by advantages such as the fixed terms, which enable a high level of planning security and a low risk.

This is especially true for mileage leasing. In contrast to residual value leasing, it is easier to prevent possible additional payments with mileage leasing.

Nevertheless, private leasing is between 10 and 15 percent more expensive than buying. It is therefore only worthwhile for drivers who appreciate the service aspect of leasing.

According to a report by Michael Grömling and Björn Kauder dated Institute of the German Economy Cologne e. V became 45.6 percent of the cars registered in 2022 financed by leasing. Although this is a slight decrease compared to the previous year, it nevertheless illustrates how popular this form of financing has become. But Is leasing worth it at all – especially for private individuals? While commercial leasing offers tax breaks and other benefits, private leasing does not have these incentives. In addition, many drivers fear falling into the cost trap when leasing.

Is private leasing worth it? Note additional costs

In fact, this concern is not entirely unfounded. This is how leasing is created extra coststhat can accumulate. In addition to the monthly installment, interested parties have to pay a so-called deployment fee pay. This is usually around 1000.00 euros and is a one-time fee for you transfer of the vehicle due. These costs can include the delivery of the car – for example to a dealer near your place of residence or even to your front door. As a rule, however, delivery costs an additional surcharge and the car has to be picked up from the factory yourself, which in turn causes travel costs. Important: Transfer costs are not unique to leasing. The provision of the vehicle must also be paid for separately when buying a car.

With some offers, lessees must also have a one-time deposit make. Although this reduces the monthly rate, the costs of the initial purchase increase.

E-cars are still to come Special payments for any subsidies such as the BAFA environmental bonus in the amount of up to 6750.00 euros. The perks for such premiums are usually factored into the offers, which is why lessees have to reimburse dealers for this amount. They can then claim the bonus back from the competent authority reclaim. So there are no actual costs. However, the money still has to be raised first.

Mileage leasing or residual value leasing – which is more worthwhile?

Whether private leasing is worthwhile does not only depend on possible additional costs. The leasing model can also influence whether this financing method makes sense. There are two main types of leasing: Kilometerleasing and residual value leasing. At the Kilometerleasing becomes one fixed mileage fixed. This is one Upper limit for the kilometers driven. If it is exceeded, it can quickly become expensive each additional kilometer driven must be paid for must. In contrast, when residual value leasing in the contract Residual value of the vehicle at the end of the term detained. When the car is returned, professionals determine the residual value. It can happen here too additional payments come. That’s how she has to Difference to be settled if the residual value is below the agreed amount.

Both models have advantages and disadvantages. However is Mileage leasing easier to controlsince car drivers can keep a better eye on their mileage and, if necessary, switch to other modes of transport if the upper limit is reached.

Private leasing offers these advantages

Although additional costs and additional payments can arise with private leasing, this financing method also has its consequences many advantages over buying. On the other hand, leasing is very transparent. All ongoing and one-off costs are clearly itemized and there are no hidden costs. This also gives lessees one high planning security. In addition, the Significantly lower initial purchase costs fail – even with the one-time additional costs.

In addition, the fixed terms, which are usually between 24 and 48 months, reduce this Risk for the customers. So they don’t have to worry about things like resale or residual value do and do not run the risk of getting stuck with their used car. This also saves time, since the vehicle only has to be returned at the end of the term. Finally, private leasing is also an excellent option for anyone who likes new car drive. Due to the short maturities the car can be regularly exchanged for a modern model that is technically up to date.

Conclusion: For whom is private leasing worthwhile?

Private leasing can be worthwhile for many drivers – especially people who not tied to a vehicle for too long because they either like driving new cars or are not sure whether they will still need a car in the medium or long term. In addition, private leasing is worthwhile if the Initial purchase costs are not that high should. The same goes for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with issues like resale and residual value.

Nonetheless Leasing slightly more expensive than buying. What makes this financing method attractive, however, are its many advantages. This is especially true with regard to Service and added value that lessees receive. Leasing offers a (small) surcharge transparent all-round carefree package, which can be worth the few euros a month. who instead want to secure the best possible deal and does not shy away from resale and co., but should make better decisions about buying a car. According to projections, the Buying is still between 10 and 15 percent cheaper than leasing.

Inexpensive private leasing offers that are worthwhile

