Is Russian oil still arriving?

The site of the PCK refinery in Schwedt. picture alliance/dpa | Jorg Carstensen

According to information from the “Handelsblatt”, the oil that arrives at the PCK refinery in Schwedt not only comes from Kazakhstan, but also from Russia. Kazakhstan will deliver the oil through the Druzhba pipeline, where industry insiders say it will be mixed with Russian oil. The refinery has been undergoing extensive TÜV maintenance since Monday, and half of the plants will be idle until May 17th.

Oil from Russia should continue to arrive in Germany. This is reported by the “Handelsblatt” and refers to consistent reports from government and industry circles. The oil will be delivered to the PCK refinery in Schwedt, Brandenburg.

The refinery with around 1200 employees supplies large parts of north-eastern Germany with fuel. It is majority owned by the German subsidiary of the Russian oil company Rosneft. The federal government has placed it under state control, and for months there has been debate about the future of the refinery.

Kazakh oil is apparently mixed with Russian oil

Before the Ukraine war, the refinery had been operated exclusively with Russian oil. Since January, however, no Russian oil has actually been allowed to flow to Schwedt. Since then, the plant has been supplied via other sources and routes, such as via the ports in Gdansk and Rostock.

One of the alternative sources of oil is in Kazakhstan. According to the “Handelsblatt”, however, in order to get to Germany, the oil has to run through the Russian Druzhba pipeline. The Kazakh oil will inevitably be mixed with Russian oil.

According to the report, the Russian share of the oil could possibly be even higher. Industry insiders believe it is likely that Kazakhstan will direct its oil to Russia for reasons of practicality, and that Russia will in turn transfer oil to Germany.

The solution in the form of a trust administration is only temporary for Poland

Such procedures would mean that Germany could breach sanctions. According to the report, cooperation with Kazakhstan could also become a problem with regard to other countries that supply oil to Germany.

The solution in the form of a trusteeship of the German subsidiary of the oil company Rosneft is only temporary and does not meet Poland’s expectations, the Polish Ministry of Climate told the “Handelsblatt”.

Whether and how the shareholder structure of PCK will change remains to be seen. Half of the 36 plants are currently idle. The refinery has been undergoing extensive TÜV maintenance since Monday. The scheduled revision is scheduled to last until May 17th.

aha / with material from the dpa