Home Business Is Springer boss Mathias Döpfner still acceptable for KKR?
Business

Is Springer boss Mathias Döpfner still acceptable for KKR?

by admin
Is Springer boss Mathias Döpfner still acceptable for KKR?

One can accuse Döpfner of many things in this connection, but no lack of realistic self-assessment. However: The manager seems all the less aware of the possible consequences of his statements – even if they only seem to address a small, private circle. “Of course that was pure, sharpest irony,” Döpfner also moderated another leaked message, in which he ex-Bild boss Julian Reichelt as “the last and only journalist in Germany who is still bravely rebelling against the new GDR authoritarian state”. had designated. With this half-baked justification, the case was already closed. For Döpfner, for Springer – and apparently also for KKR. The US investor who holds 48.5 percent of the shares in Springer through a holding company. And whose European boss Philipp Freise confirmed in a podcast earlier this week that he was “one hundred percent” behind Döpfner.

See also  Moscow and Europe at the Chicken Game: Three Strategies for Using Oil Against Putin

You may also like

China Exports Rebound Sharply, Boosted by Sino-Russian Trade,...

23-year-old college dropout became multi-millionaire with drones

Runner killed by bear, if you get eaten...

A conversation with the AI ​​about jokes and...

Piazza Affari closes unchanged, Enel subdued (-3.9%)

Jianghai District held a symposium for outstanding enterprises...

China: Trade with Russia now larger than with...

The trend in profitability worries the brand industry

Berlin agrees to supply Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine

Stellantis accelerates on electric. Tavares: “Strategy of growth,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy