Is Temu legit? 5 things you should know about the cheap shop

We explain five things you should know about the Chinese cheap shop. picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | CHROMORANGE

The online shopping app Temu seems to be pretty much everywhere these days. Behind it is the Chinese company Pinduoduo Holdings.

Despite the hype, there is more than enough criticism of the online retailer, including poor working conditions and the poor quality of the goods.

We explain five things you should know about the Chinese cheap shop – for example, which customs fees may apply.

The Chinese online shopping app Temu seems to be almost ubiquitous at the moment. The app, which advertises itself with the slogan “Shop like a billionaire” and is known for bargain prices, has dominated the download charts of the app stores for weeks and is often compared to similarly inexpensive providers such as Shein, Wish or AliExpress. But what’s behind the hype? And is Temu serious? We explain five things you should know about the Chinese cheap shop.

What is Temu?

Temu is an online shop from the Chinese company PDD Holdings, which has also been available in Europe since April 2023. Similar to its competitor Alibaba, Temu is a marketplace. The provider does not sell its own products, but usually has them delivered directly by Chinese manufacturers – one of the reasons for the low prices. In addition to these, a flood of online marketing and paid product presentations on social media has catapulted the trading platform’s app to number one in the download chart.

There is also criticism of the company. Pinduoduo, the first store of NASDAQ-listed parent company PDD, is said to have contained malware. The product safety of the items can hardly be checked, according to the consumer advice center, many technical items do not have the CE mark. And with the often individual shipping by plane, the sustainability is questionable. You can read here what you need to know in general about customs, returns and quality.

Is Temu legit or a fake?

Even if the items on offer and the sometimes absurdly low prices seem like a scam at first glance, the Temu website is genuine and not a fake. Nevertheless, offers that sound too good to be true should make you suspicious. Often they are exactly that. Numerous reviews also warn against this Trust pilot. In addition, there is more than enough criticism of the online retailer there: it ranges from shipments not received and battered packages to wrongly delivered goods and problems with the return to the miserable quality of the items and unavailable customer service.

Since very different suppliers sell their products at Temu, you can be lucky or unlucky with your order. Even if an order goes smoothly, you may have problems with the next product. Opinions about Temu are also divided on social media. Some users complain about the poor working conditions and poor quality. You can read more about the reactions on social media in the article below.

read too

“Temu is trash”: This is how German influencers and their followers react to the hyped Chinese shopping app

Who or what is behind Temu?

The Chinese company Pinduoduo Holdings (PDD) is behind Temu. This was, according to “Forbes“, founded in 2015 by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang and now employs almost 13,000 people. PDD is on the US Tech Exchange NASDAQ currently listed at 107.12 billion dollars (about 99.11 billion euros). The group had already founded the Pinduoduo online marketplace before Temu. However, this was criticized – among other things because of malware in the app. For more information about Temu and the strategy behind the company, read the article below.

read too

Temu: This cheap strategy is behind the hyped shopping app

Why is Temu so cheap?

Unlike Amazon, for example, the online retailer does not sell its own products. Instead, the goods are sent directly from the producers in China. In most cases, these are no-name products. Direct shipping saves a lot of costs, but also has many disadvantages. Temu has also been criticized for the fact that many of the products on offer are produced under conditions that are unfavorable for the workers and are poorly paid. This also has an impact on the low prices.

Another factor is the quality of the items offered. In many cases, this leaves a lot to be desired. A majority of Temu products appear to be extremely cheaply made and not designed for long-term use.

A product test WDR service time also revealed that the goods were missing German-language operating instructions and the CE marking – which is mandatory in Europe – was not present. The mark stands for Conformité Européenne (French for “European Conformity”) and guarantees that a product meets the safety requirements and general requirements of the EU. The Consumer Center therefore also warns of security risks – for example when buying electronic items. You can also read reviews of some Temu products that Business Insider has tested in the following article.

read too

Five euros for a smartwatch, 30 euros for a console: I bought from Temu – that’s why I will return almost all products

Is Temu legal in Germany?

Yes, the online shop is currently legal in Germany. While Temu has been available in the US since last year, the online marketplace has been available in some European countries since April this year. In addition to Germany, Temu is available in France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, among others. Shipping to other countries, such as Greece, is also possible.

Do you have to pay customs fees at Temu?

If you buy something abroad, you may have to pay customs costs when importing it into Germany. Since goods ordered on Temu are shipped directly from China, the question of customs duties is also obvious here. information of Customs According to them, these only apply if the material value of the goods exceeds 150 euros – this applies to most items at Temu.

Shipments under 150 euros are duty-free, but import sales tax (19 percent) and excise duty (7 percent) still have to be paid. As Business Insider previously reported, however, these costs appear to be covered by Temu or are therefore already included when ordering. You can find out more about which customs costs may apply and how returns work at Temu in the following article.

read too

Nintendo Switch for 30 euros? What you need to know about quality, customs and returns with the cheap Chinese app Temu

So before you give in to the lure of Temu’s low prices and huge selection, you should think twice. Find out about the products, do not expect high quality and consider that you may receive something completely different from what you ordered. If you just want to test the online shop, it is advisable to first order a few small things for little money. This will protect you from possible trouble.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

