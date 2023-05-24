Is the breakthrough for bare men’s legs coming this summer in the office?

The dress code at work sometimes leads to sweating, stomach ache, anxiety, shortness of breath and back pain. All of that is there. And now summer is coming. Let’s abandon the traditional dress code that suggests that if we don’t see your body, we’re all better off. And instead let’s rely on the stylistic confidence of everyone in the team.

Do you have any doubts? Then help. It’s better not to give feedback yourself (“Don’t you have any pants under your blouse? Oh, that’s a dress!”), but let external professionals do the talking. Many television presenters receive professional styling tips. This gives us the freedom to make our own decisions about how to feel good and so suits our own personality and the product. And if you believe that clothes make the man and that this also applies to your company, then make your people fashion experts in their own right. Until the shorts are found that let even the “lime stilt” shine in all its white beauty.