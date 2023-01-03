If 2022 was a peculiar year in which, especially in recent months, we have witnessed a constant deterioration of sentiment indicators, what will 2023, which has just begun, be like? To provide his view Roberto Rossignoli, Portfolio Manager of Moneyfarm according to which “the good news is that the expectation of a contraction of the economy has already been priced in by the markets, at least in part”.

“Equity prices and valuations have in fact fallen significantly over the year, despite listed companies managing to keep earnings stable. Again, therefore, there appears to be a mismatch between reality and perception. The scenario of a recession has never been so eagerly awaited as for next year, with a probability estimated at 80% in the Eurozone and 65% in the United States” adds Rossignoli.

Which “could be good news for investorssince a slowdown in economic activity (if slight, as even the most pessimistic projections seem to suggest) would reduce the upward pressure on prices, easing the pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy” adds the analyst.

How will inflation go in 2023?

But “if it is too early to say that inflation has been tamed” Rossignoli argues “it is also true that the trajectory of prices has become more predictable”. In a graph, the expert represents the three possible trajectories:

“In recent months, the markets feared that price growth could get out of control, but the normalization of structural problems combined with effective monetary policies is reducing the inflationary surprise, opening up a positive scenario for investors,” he adds.

In conclusion, the Moneyfarm analyst argues that “a potential overestimation by the markets of the Federal Reserve’s ability to calm inflation is certainly a risk”. “Furthermore – he adds – there is the possibility of a stronger than expected recession which could create a certain instability within the financial system. As the economic situation deteriorates, pressure on earnings will increase and companies may prove less resilient than in the past. The real estate market it is under pressure in various developed economies, not to mention the political and geopolitical challenges that characterize the current international landscape”.

What investors need to do

The prospects for investors remain complex, but opportunities to generate long-term returns are still present. “Market valuations are attractive and, particularly for bonds, are better than in all the other years in which Moneyfarm has carried out its strategic asset allocation process (the annual review of asset class expectations in its portfolios). This is definitely good news for investors. Before increasing portfolio risk exposure, however, markets need to continue on the promising trajectory of recent months. The challenge is to balance the long-term outlook with short-term risks, both in terms of duration and equity exposure,” he concludes.