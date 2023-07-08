Is the European banking sector undervalued?

This year will also be remembered for the profound turbulence in the regional banking sector in the US: in March the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, in April the failure of First Republic Bank and the subsequent sale to JPMorgan Chase. Burdened by such dynamics, the European banking sector reported poor performance since the beginning of the yearbut more and more analysts believe that lenders in Europe are in a very different situation than US regional banks.

The ability of banks to take advantage of rising interest rates

The earnings season of the first quarter of the year actually highlighted various strengths of the banking sector in the Old Continent. The profits of European banks in the first three months of 2023 exceeded expectations, so the estimates for 2023 and 2024 have been revised upwards. This is attributable to much higher interest margins, thanks to the effect that interest rate hikes have had on banks’ balance sheets and profitability.

The move from negative to positive interest rates in Europe to tackle runaway inflation has boosted the profitability of European banks, causing a significant earnings growth and a rising return on tangible equity (ROTE). In practice, banks make the most of interest rate hikes. According to analysts, the situation will change over time, but will do so more slowly than expected, with positive effects on earnings.

New Memory Cash Collects with a duration of four years

In this context characterized by high uncertainty, the need for investors to defend themselves against portfolio volatility increases. An alternative way of investing in the aforementioned indices is to use investment certificates. BNP Paribas has in fact recently issued a new series of Memory Cash Collect No Autocall on index baskets with a duration of four years. The 10 certificates offer potential quarterly premiums, equal to a yield between 1.3% (5.2% pa) and 2% (8% pa) and, upon maturity, protection of the nominal capital in case of declines of the underlying share up to 40%.

As for the functioning, the new products allow you to achieve press with memory effect on quarterly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the underlyings, provided that the listing of the worst index in the basket is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, which is between 60% and 70% of the initial value.

Another distinctive feature of this issue is the Memory Effect, which at each quarterly valuation date allows the investor to receive any prizes not collected on previous dates. During the various observation dates, the premiums are paid if the worst underlying is above the Barrier level. Otherwise it will be put “in memory”. Subsequently, in the event that the worst underlying should go back to subsequent observation dates, the investor will receive the premium including all previously unpaid memory premiums.

The new Certificates are distinguished by the characteristic “No Autocall”: regardless of the performance of the underlyings, the certificate does not expire on the intermediate observation dates. Furthermore, these Certificates have a longer maturity (four years) than the average Cash Collect (two to three years). Thanks to the four-year time horizon, these instruments allow investors to take positions in the medium term, a strategic investment perspective when looking at the equity universe.

The Certificate for exposure to the European banking sector

The baskets of the ten new Memory Cash Collect No Autocall consist of two or three global equity indices, which allow investors to gain exposure to the equity markets of various continents and various sectors.

For example, the certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1R361) built on the basket formed by the indices EURO STOXX 50 ed EURO STOXX BANKS offers exposure to the 50 largest companies by market capitalization of the Old Continent and the European banking sector. On a quarterly basis, starting as early as 19 September, the product offers a conditional premium without memory of 2 euro (equal to 8% per annum), which will be paid only on occasions in which all the underlyings involved comply with the barrier level, set at 65 % of the respective initial value. As mentioned, in the event of non-payment, the prize can be recovered on a subsequent occasion thanks to the memory effect.

Once it expires after four years, if the price of the underlyings is greater than or equal to the barrier level (65% of the initial value), the certificate repays the Notional Amount (100 euro), plus the quarterly premium (2 euro) with memory effect. However, if at least one index of the basket closes below the barrier level, the Certificate will pay an amount commensurate with the negative performance of the worst of the three underlyings, with a consequent partial or total loss of the Notional Amount.

Contained ratings of European banks

The table above shows some market multiples of the underlyings (EURO STOXX 50 and EURO STOXX BANKS) of the basket and the performances since the beginning of the year (data as at 7 July 2023). Evaluations of the European banking sector they are heavily discounted. At this time, the fund’s index trades at approximately six times earnings compared to the benchmark index’s P/E of over 12 times. In terms of the ratio of price to tangible value, the sector trades at 0.55 times, while the same multiple of the benchmark index is 1.66 times.

In conclusion, despite the very positive scenario outlined by analystsWith earnings rising and valuations subdued, the sector has been a lackluster performer year-to-date following developments involving regional banks in the US.

Every Tuesday, “The opportunities on the stock market” is available, the weekly newsletter dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts. To read the latest issue visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/news-e-formazione/le-opportunita-in-borsa/

WARNING

This publication has been prepared by T-Finance business unit of T-Mediahouse Srl (the Publisher), with registered office in Viale Sarca, 336 (building sixteen), 20126, Milan, in complete autonomy and therefore exclusively reflects the opinions and Editor’s ratings. The information and opinions contained in this publication have been obtained or extracted from sources believed by the Publisher to be reliable; however, the Publisher makes no representations or warranties as to their accuracy, adequacy or completeness. BNP Paribas and the companies of the BNP Paribas group assume no responsibility for its content. Scenarios, calculation assumptions, data and past performance, estimated prices, examples of potential revenues or evaluations are for illustrative/informative purposes only, with no guarantee that such scenarios or potential revenues will occur or be achieved. In any case, the Publisher is not responsible for any loss or damage, direct or indirect, which may arise from the use of the contents of this publication.

For information on T-Finance business unit of T-Mediahouse Srl, as producer of the recommendations, on the presentation of the recommendations and on the positions and conflicts of interest of the producer, please click on this link.