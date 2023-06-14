Is the Fed ending rate hikes or just pausing?

The US Federal Reserve and its President Jerome Powell will decide on key interest rates in the US this Wednesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve decides on its key interest rates this Wednesday. The tension wasn’t that great for a long time.

The Fed could end – or just pause – its hikes today after more than a year and ten straight rate hikes. In any case, the decision also has a signal effect for the European Central Bank (ECB).

We summarize the initial situation and the most important voices of analysts and economists for you. You can read the decision tonight from 8 p.m. on Business Insider.

The markets consider it likely that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged this Wednesday. Analysts read this from the Fed-Fonds-Futures which had a 94 percent chance of pricing in stable interest rates the day before the Fed meeting.

For the past 15 months, the US Federal Reserve has had the Interest rates increased tenfold. She wanted to push the high inflation, which had risen to its highest level in 40 years in 2022, back close to the stability target of two percent. Most recently, the US Federal Reserve’s responsible Open Market Committee raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent at the beginning of May. This was the first time in 16 years that interest rates had risen above 5 percent.

Even if the Fed decides not to raise interest rates again on Wednesday, that doesn’t have to mean the end of the rate hikes. The central bank could also just pause interest rates. Fed hikes had already hinted that they could hike rates again later. Futures traders calculated most recently a 61 percent probability of another interest rate hike in July.

Many market participants are divided on whether the US economy is slowing enough to bring down inflation. On the other hand, there is still a fear that raising interest rates too much could worsen the banking crisis and stall the economy.

The general inflation rate had recently decreased significantly in the USA. In May, consumer prices were still 4.0 percent higher than a year ago. In April, the inflation rate was still 4.9 percent. The inflation rate thus fell somewhat more sharply than expected. In the USA it is now at its lowest value since March 2021, long before the start of the Ukraine war.

At the same time, the economy and, above all, the labor market in the USA are stable. This keeps the pressure on prices high. At 5.3 percent, the core rate of inflation excluding the often fluctuating prices for energy and food is now higher than general inflation. One of the reasons for this is that energy is cheaper than a year ago. But many other prices are just beginning to rise.

According to that Ministry of Labour increased the number of non-agricultural workers in the US in May a 339,000. This was far more than in the The prognosis from 180,000. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate in the USA rose slightly more than expected in May to a still low 3.7 percent.

A rate hiatus could give the Fed more time to analyze the data – and see how inflation is developing – during this tricky period. The slowdown in inflation, for example, could also be partly due to reduced problems in global supply chains.

In addition to rising costs, inflation also has to do rising corporate profits contributed. Many companies have continued to increase their prices despite the easing of cost pressures. Average hourly wages rose just 0.3 percent in May and 4.3 percent for the whole of last year.

The impact of interest rate hikes on banks is playing a greater role in the USA than in Europe. Several money houses like that Silicon Valley Bank and the First Republic Bank had collapsed. The Fed is conflicted that a credit crunch could weigh on smaller banks and push the economy into recession. This actually requires an easing of monetary policy. This collides with tighter policies to combat higher inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains faced with the decision of whether to focus more on fighting inflation or supporting banks and the economy.

Many decision makers in the US see the labor market as the key to bringing down inflation. Workers would have to accept lower wage increases in order to curb inflation. An analysis of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, however, finds that wage growth has not fueled inflation significantly.

“I don’t think wages are the main driver of inflation,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the May meeting. “I think wages and prices move together and it’s very hard to say what causes what.”

