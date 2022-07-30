Below is the view of Audrey Bismuth – Global Macro Researcher of La Française AM – on the prospects for the global demand and the price of Petroleum in the current market context.

In July, on two occasions, the WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil fell below $ 100 a barrel for the first time since April, as fears of a deep recession grow, the dollar strengthens and the number of cases of covid increases in China, the world‘s second largest consumer of oil. In its July monthly report, the US Energy Information Administration pointed out that 2022 will be the first year since 1999 in which oil consumption growth in OECD countries will exceed that of non-OECD countries. Around the world, central banks will need to aggressively raise rates to fight persistent, broader and very high inflation. They need to “cool” demand until inflationary pressures subside. As a result, oil sector players have reduced their net long positions since June.

However, the fundamentals remain strong: OPEC + shortage of supply, low inventories, decreasing spare capacity, high refining margins thanks to seasonal demand and the interruption of Russian exports. Forward futures remain heavily regressing (the futures price is below the spot price), which is theoretically bullish for the spot price itself. On July 18, the spot price of Brent rose to around $ 106 and Brent futures in December 2022 settled slightly below $ 96 a barrel. Crude Brent prices have risen to their highest levels since 2008, according to Bloomberg.

The global oil demand continues to grow. Analysts from the International Energy Agency (IEE) and the US Energy Information Administration predict that global oil demand will increase by at least 2 million barrels per day (b / d) in 2023, respectively to 101 , 3 million b / d and 101.6 million b / d, bringing it back above the 2019 level. OPEC is more optimistic and expects an increase in world oil demand of 2.7 million b / d. Growth in global oil demand will be driven by a strong growth trajectory in non-OECD countries, particularly Asia, where growth is being driven by a recovery in kerosene demand. Obviously, the slowdown in economic activity could lead to a downward revision in the future. However, historically, the demand for oil has only contracted in the worst global recessions.

According to JPMorgan, with the exception of the 2020 COVID-driven recession, annual oil demand never contracted by more than 3.0 million b / d in a year. In all the years that the demand for oil has decreased year on year, 60% of the time the drop in demand has been limited to less than 1.0 million b / d, while 20% of the time the demand is dropped by 1.5-2.0 million b / d.

From a supply point of view, analysts expect limited production from OPEC countries and increased supplies from non-OPEC producers, fueled by the United States. OPEC + countries continue to guarantee supply increases below the monthly production quotas, despite the fact that oil prices have stabilized around 105 dollars since the beginning of the year. The 10 producers of the OPEC + agreement produced 24.8 million b / d, 1 million b / d less than OPEC’s target for June.

L’failure to increase production is likely to continue, given the aging of infrastructure and years of low investment. Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have sufficient reserve capacity to further increase production. According to the International Energy Agency, their combined supply could drop to just 2.2 million barrels per day (b / d) in August with the complete elimination of OPEC + record cuts. Saudi Arabia currently produces around 11 million b / d and declared a maximum sustainable capacity of 12 million b / d. It reached 11.5 million b / d once in April 2020. Also, despite the talks, the US and Iran have failed to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

In the United States, production remains around 1.0 million b / d below pre-pandemic highs. Investor pressure to keep capital stable is the main reason publicly traded oil producers are limiting growth despite high commodity prices. The world‘s five largest oil companies plan to invest $ 81.7 billion this year, half of what they spent in 2013. Inflation, supply chain problems, labor shortages and lower operator activity have also limited production growth.

After 11.6 million b / d in the first half of 2022, the US Energy Information Administration expects US crude oil production to rise to an average of 12.2 million b / d in the current half and 12 , 8 million b / d in 2023, thus surpassing the previous annual record set in 2019. The increase in natural gas production from the Permian Basin in Texas, the largest oil production basin in the United States, represents a negative risk for the production of crude oil in the coming months.

World oil inventories remain extremely low: those of the OECD industry have recovered somewhat thanks to substantial releases of government inventories (which are expected to end in October), but remain nearly 300 million barrels below the five-year average. Additionally, supply tightening will be a challenge as the EU embargo on Russian oil comes into full effect at the end of the year. According to the International Energy Agency, Russian oil exports fell by 250,000 b / d from 7.4 million b / d in June – the lowest since August 2021.

Overall, the Crude oil price volatility continues until inflationary pressure easeseven if the dynamics remain favorable to oil prices, thanks to the futures curves in “recession”.