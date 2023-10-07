Is the price of oil falling? Russia lifts diesel export ban

A Russian oil shipment arrives at the port in Karachi, Pakistan on June 13, 2023 – After the export ban was relaxed, Russian producers are allowed to export diesel by sea again. picture alliance / AA | Sabir Mazhar

Russia is easing the diesel export ban it imposed on September 21st. This is reported by “Bloomberg”.

The shortage of global supply led to a further increase in oil prices on the world market.

According to the new regulations, Russian oil producers are allowed to re-export 90 percent of the diesel volumes affected by the ban.

Just two weeks after banning diesel exports, Russia is partially lifting export restrictions. In a message from Friday The Russian government said that exports by sea could resume – but only on the condition that manufacturers supply at least 50 percent of the diesel they produce for the domestic market.

Russia imposed a fuel ban on September 21 to supply the domestic market and curb inflation, reports “Bloomberg”. The tightening of supply by Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world‘s largest oil exporters, then led to a sharp increase in oil prices on the world market. In September, prices reached their highest level in ten months. The consequences were also felt at gas stations in Germany: the price of diesel fuel had risen compared to last week. It is now so high that it has overtaken the price of gasoline.

Now Russia is easing its export ban. According to “Bloomberg”, this affects around 90 percent of the quantities that were previously affected by the ban. Viktor Katona, senior crude oil analyst at research firm Kpler, told the media that about 630,000 barrels per day would be released.

The easing of the export ban triggered a sell-off in diesel markets on Friday. European diesel crude oil futures prices briefly fell to their lowest level since July. The price then stabilized and is now well above the usual seasonal level again.

