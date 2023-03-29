However, this cannot be transferred directly to real estate. The majority of residential or commercial real estate is not traded on a stock exchange. There are relatively few transactions. Residential real estate prices, for example in Germany, have only fallen moderately so far. That in particular should reduce the chances of a recovery rally. The somber mood has led to a state of shock. Those who are willing to buy cannot afford to buy real estate at the more expensive conditions or no longer want to. Meanwhile, potential sellers are not willing to accept higher price reductions.

In addition, the market could be hit even harder if there is some kind of downward spiral: Real estate companies traditionally operate with a high proportion of loans. Falling real estate prices and rising interest rates on loans could put them in difficulties because they can no longer service their borrowing costs. Emergency sales would then be a possible consequence. Little of that can be seen yet. But many planned construction projects are already being canceled because they no longer pay off.