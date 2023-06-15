Is there a need for a Special Tribunal for Ukraine?

Recently, the establishment of a special court to judge the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Donbass. On the Russian side thearmed intervention was initially defined as a special operation, then guerra, while for Ukraine and most of the international community it was an aggression. This was the position taken and repeatedly reaffirmed by the United Nations General Assembly.

After the use of force, however classified, an armed conflict arose and from that moment various acts attributable to the cases of international crimes.

The attention of the international community has therefore been directed towards the search for suitable instruments to avoid impunity.

While for the genocidei war crimesi crimes against humanity it seemed conceivable to make use of already existing structures at an international level, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) in primis, this was not the case for the crime of aggression.

According to international law, aggression represents an internationally illicit act for the State, in violation of the obligation deriving from art. 2 par. 4 of the Charter of the United Nations, or of the corresponding obligation deriving also from a rule of general international law.

A definition of aggression has been proposed by the General Assembly which qualifies it as the use of armed force by a State against sovereigntythe territorial integrity or political independence of another.

The same behavior which constitutes an offense for the State also represents an individual crime for the natural person who commits it in the light of international criminal law, generally qualified as leadership crime.

Following the 2010 Kampala amendment made to the Statute of Romea definition of the crime of aggression has also been introduced with reference to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, which, however, cannot exercise it against States that do not accept it.

In the present case, since Russia does not return between the contracting parties of the Statute of the ICC and, given that there is unlikely to be a referral from the UN Security Council, it appears highly unlikely that the Court will investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Therefore, in order to remedy these problems, various hypotheses have been put forward to avoid impunity, including the proposal to set up a special court.

Commitment of the international community

under theEuropean Unionthe text of a European Parliament Resolution was adopted on the establishment of a court to deal with the crime of aggression against Ukraine, to “investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by Russian leaders against Ukraine, considering at the same time the possibility of working through the United Nations General Assembly to exceptionally refer the crime of aggression against Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC)”.

On May 9th, there was also a position of the same sign at the intergovernmental level. Following the Bucha Declaration on Responsibilities for International Crimes Committed on the Territory of Ukraine of 31 March 2023, States and International Organizations participating in the Central Group dedicated to options for establishing a court to prosecute the crime of aggression against the Ukraine issued a Joint Declaration on Commitment to Establish a Tribunal to Prosecute the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine, supported by the Complementary Establishment of the International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) at the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (EUROJUST) at the United for Justice Conference in Lviv on 3-5 March 2023.

Among other initiatives, we also note the Statement calling for the creation of a special tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression against Ukraine by a group of experts.

Hypotheses and related criticalities

Beyond the statements of principle, the constitution of a special Tribunal would require an appropriate one legal basis.

In the abstract, various options are possible.

Referring to historical precedents, the constitution of a court on the basis of a multilateral treaty between Ukraine and other interested states, on the model of those of Nuremberg and Tokyo after the Second World War.

Other hypotheses foresee an involvement of United Nations, with the creation of an ad hoc tribunal as happened for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. In the present case, however, it would be difficult to recognize a role for the Security Council, but rather for theGeneral Assembly.

In other reconstructions it is assumed a main role of Ukraineprefiguring its constitution as a hybrid court with the contribution of the European Union or the Council of Europe or third countries or the United Nations.

Ukraine seems to prefer the hypothesis of a special court on the model of Nuremberg and to be against the idea of ​​a hybrid court.

At the moment it is not clear which of the hypotheses on the table can be favored. However, it seems difficult to hypothesize an intervention by the United Nations and the establishment of an ad hoc criminal court, as a subsidiary body of the UN Security Council, in consideration of the Russia’s veto power within this body.

Any solution should in any case be inspired by respect for the basic principles and judicial guarantees, avoiding any justicialist impetus or push-ups at the beginning of the no crime without law, no punishment without lawwhich there is the risk of surrendering with the establishment of an ex post facto tribunal.

Even if we can welcome the search for adequate means to fight against impunity and guarantee justice, there is no denying perplexity about the attention that the international community dedicates to individual crime, remaining to watch theinternational wrongdoing of the State.

