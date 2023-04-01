10
“Greedy Swiss bankers”: Possible tax dispute with the USA is looming – Credit Suisse is facing new allegations
Swiss bankers are said to have helped American dual citizens hide their wealth from the US Treasury, according to a new investigation report. What is behind these allegations by a Senate commission based on old documents?
A legacy threatens to catch up with Credit Suisse. The major Swiss bank is said to have violated the terms of an out-of-court settlement that CS had to reach with the US Department of Justice in May 2014.
