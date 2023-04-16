Is your team sentiment higher than 7.2? This is currently the question of all questions when it comes to retaining competent employees. In the following article, practice expert André Bernert explains what this is all about and how resident doctors can positively influence the atmosphere in their teams.

All practices are currently talking about the problem of recruiting and retaining employees. Advertisements are constantly being placed on Instagram, the online exchanges have more vacancies than visitors and the recruiting agencies are sending one e-mail after the other to the practice addresses.

The practice is threatened with closure due to staff shortages

In the same context, a practice in a dramatic situation contacted me in March. It is a relatively large practice with three locations in northern Germany. The largest location is threatened with closure in mid-April because then the termination of 4 employees will take effect.

As is so often the case, a chain reaction has set in. One employee started it and three others followed her within a very short time. The practice owners are doing everything they can to maintain medical care in April. But the price is high. Finding suitable personnel in such a short time is difficult and almost impossible without external (expensive) help.

Create preventive structures and prevent emergencies

If the practice has become a restructuring case due to the lack of staff, then the pressure is high, the motivation is fear-driven and the outcome depends more on luck than on sustainable practice structures. Therefore I would like to give you the following things with this article, so that you do not get into such acute situations in the first place. Solving acute practical problems is much more complex than creating preventive structures and a good working atmosphere.

Why staff retention is more important than staff recruitment

It is much easier to retain staff in the long term than to recruit new ones. First of all, you have to make strangers aware of your practice and then convince them. You can simply ask your current employees what they like and don’t like. And this is exactly where the “dog is buried”.

We have investigated this in various practices over several years and the results are unequivocal. When employees are actively asked about their satisfaction, loyalty is highest. Or to put it another way: Only practice managers who know what moves their employees will adapt their practice accordingly and thereby increase loyalty.

I sometimes hear practice managers say they know exactly what their team wants. But I want to warn you against this false security, because knowing is something different than guessing. And actively asking the employees is something different than just thinking about it on a Sunday evening. Therefore, note the following success factors for a better team atmosphere.

How should a successful team survey be structured?

The survey must always be anonymous

There should be a clear, digital system

Be sure to ask the same questions over and over so you can compare results and see trends

Conduct the survey at the end of each quarter

Take the feedback and deal with it actively

Good or very good staff in practices is no longer a matter of course. The best employees choose the best practices. It was the other way around a few years ago, but it will never be the case again. That is why it is so important to innovate now so as not to suffer a fate similar to the practice mentioned above.

Happy staff = better profitability

Practices whose team satisfaction is below 7.2 on average on a scale from 1 to 10 have a poorer result in business terms. This is a benchmark from over 800 practices whose data we have collected. The exact connections between team satisfaction and practice efficiency are complex and sometimes only become visible at the detailed level.

But I will give you a short example from one of our practices.

Why team satisfaction decreases

Team satisfaction was 6.3 at the beginning of the project. From the anonymous, systematic and digital survey, we found that three criteria were primarily responsible for this:

Lack of appreciation from boss team disharmony Lack of practice structures

These three categories scored less than 5 and contributed massively to the overall score. It is clear that the main problem is that there is not enough time (due to a lack of structures) and that there is little motivation (lack of appreciation).

We tackled both systematically and thus brought harmony back into the team relatively quickly and gained time. We used the time we gained to streamline structures and thus make the team more efficient and active. This was noticeable for the employees and became clear in the next survey.

All of these measures have led to us investing the time gained in new services and developing them in the form of a special consultation, including the associated marketing, and actively offering them to patients. We were able to increase private sales by 63% and thus significantly improve practice efficiency.

Why employees should be involved in the development of strategies

Such a development only works together with the team, because the team implements things better when they were involved in the development.

For this reason and because it is simply expensive to find new employees, I recommend continuously measuring the mood in the team and reacting to changes in good time – even better to act preventively. If you would like to know how efficient your employees are in the meantime, you can have it calculated for free on our website:

PS: Stay patient-oriented and get help where your practice needs it (your patients do that too).