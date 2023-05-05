Home » Isab, Goi Energy acquires the Priolo refinery
Isab, Goi Energy acquires the Priolo refinery

Goi Energy limited today announced that Goi Energy Srlits 100% subsidiary, has successfully completed the acquisition of the entire share capital (previously held by Litasco Sa) of Also Srl (Also).

It makes it known Goi Energy in a press release specifying that before the closing, the transaction received the authorization of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, pursuant to the legislation on golden power.

Following the completion of the sale, Goi appointed a new board of directors of Alsoin the person of the president Angelo Taraborelliof the Vice President Michael Bobrov and of the Councillors John Psychogios e Massimo Nicolazzi.

Through strategic synergies with industrial partners such as TransfigurationGoi, reads a note, “aspires to transform the Priolo refinery in one of the most important energy hubs in Europe”.

“In this context,” it continues. “Also e Transfigurationone of the world‘s largest independent oil and petroleum products traders, today signed long-term trade agreements, which will ensure continuity in the supply of raw materials and purchase of finished products. Transfiguration will play a key role in ensuring the full operation of the refinery in the future.”

As part of the operation, BonelliErede acted as legal counsel to GoiWhile Ernst & Young acted as financial advisor.

