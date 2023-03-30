In the second half of the year, the carrier rocket from Isar Aerospace is to take off for the first time. The Munich startup has now collected money from old and new investors for this purpose.

Co-founded Isar Aerospace in 2018: Daniel Metzler (left) and Josef Fleischmann. Isar Aerospace

Record financing for Isar Aerospace: In a Series C round, the Munich start-up raised a total of 155 million euros (165 million US dollars) – and thus completed the largest Spacetech financing round of the year, at least in Europe. Within Germany, it is the highest investment sum collected by a startup this year.

The company does not provide any precise information on the company valuation, but the value has increased, they say. For unicorn status, it should media reports according to have not been enough. Founded in 2018, the startup develops and builds launch vehicles that can be used to transport satellites into orbit. According to its own statements, Isar Aerospace has received more than 310 million euros since the start.

New investor from Israel

The new investors include the Israeli family office 7-Industries and Bayern Kapital. The previous shareholders Earlybird, HV Capital, Porsche, UVC Partners and Vsquared Ventures from Germany as well as Lakestar and Lombard Odier Investment Managers from Switzerland have also followed suit. Part of the funding is said to be supported by the EU as well as by regional programs of the European Investment Fund.

read too The rocket of these founders should become a taxi for thousands of satellites

“The strong interest of our international investors underlines their confidence in our vision and technological capabilities,” says co-founder and CEO Daniel Metzler. “This funding round is an important milestone on our journey into orbit.”

The money collected will be used to prepare for the first flight of the Spectrum launcher, which is scheduled for the second half of the year, and to expand and further automate the company’s own production capacities. Currently, the self-developed launch vehicle is still in the production and testing phase.

Isar Aerospace was founded five years ago as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich by Daniel Metzler, Josef Fleischmann and Markus Brandl. More than 300 employees now work for the start-up, and customers include state institutions, commercial players and new space companies.

read too These are the secret unicorn contenders of Germany’s top investors business/das-sind-die-heimlichen-unicorn-anwaerter-von-deutschlands-top-investoren/”>