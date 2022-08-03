Original title: ISC 2022 | Xinchuang Security Collaborative Innovation Summit Held: Gathering Strength to Talk About Xinchuang Security Future

On August 1, 2022, “Xinchuang Security Collaborative Innovation Summit”, one of the seventeen joint summits of the 10th Internet Security Conference (ISC 2022), was successfully held in N World-ISC Continent. As one of the important series of activities of the “escort plan”, this summit was hosted by the National Engineering Research Center for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology and the Fifth Electronic Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and jointly organized by the Xinchuang Security Technology Committee and the 360 ​​Tianshu Think Tank. “Information Security Research” magazine, “Economic” magazine, BP business partners support.

At present, under the interweaving and superposition of the complex and changeable international situation and the epidemic situation, the innovative development strategy with information technology as the key element has gradually become one of the important means of driving economic development. The Xinchuang industry is an important foundation for data security and digital security. It is an important part of the new digital infrastructure, and it is also the key to promoting the digital transformation of my country’s economy and improving the development of the industrial chain. Lu Levin, director of the Information Security Center of the Fifth Institute of Electronics of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, pointed out in his speech that the security work of Xinchuang is a long-term and systematic task that requires the joint efforts of the government, industry and all sectors of society. It is necessary to insist on coordinating development and security, and insist on paying equal attention to development and security. It is necessary to be good at using existing achievements and constantly consolidate the foundation for the safe development of the Xinchuang industry, but also to be good at creating a safe environment conducive to the development of the Xinchuang industry, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and challenges, and jointly create an open, collaborative, innovative and safe industry. ecology.

“Xinchuang security is facing challenges such as tight time, large scope, and little accumulation.” Du Yuejin, executive deputy director of the National Engineering Research Center for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology, director of the Xinchuang Security Technology Committee, vice president and chief security officer of 360 Group, pointed out. To this end, the Xinchuang Safety Technology Committee has launched the “escort plan” last year, and launched the Xinchuang key product safety challenge, the Xinchuang security joint laboratory, the Xinchuang safety talent training and technology innovation alliance, and the Xinchuang safety public welfare support project. Bring together the elite forces of network security to help the high-quality development of the new generation of information technology application innovation industries. In addition, in order to solve the problems of software supply chain security, 360 also launched an open source software security analysis and governance platform to empower Xinchuang product suppliers and Xinchuang users.

▲Du Yuejin, Executive Deputy Director of National Engineering Research Center for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology, Director of Xinchuang Security Technology Committee, Vice President and Chief Security Officer of 360 Group/Tuyuan 360 Yang Shengming, director of the Technology Development Department of the Information Security Center of the Fifth Electronic Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, introduced the challenges of Xinchuang network industry such as tight time, large scope, strong opponents, less accumulation, and difficulty in coordination, as well as the network security field. The compliance requirements of Guanji Protection's "3 evaluations and 1 guarantee". He also pointed out that Xinchuang network security evaluation should promote construction, application, and reform through evaluation. The mission of the security evaluation organization is to build a beacon tower of network security in the new era. Zhang Lei, senior deputy general manager and CTO of Tongxin Software, shared the contents of the security system evolution and ecological construction of Tongxin UOS. He hoped that the industry can jointly participate in the completion of the new programming language and create China's own new infrastructure language. ▲ Zhang Lei, Senior Deputy General Manager and CTO of Tongxin Software/Photo Source 360 Xin Yaozhong, chairman of the Industrial Control System Industry Alliance and former deputy director of the State Power Dispatching and Control Center of State Grid Corporation of China, introduced five major aspects of the new power system, including power supply structure security, power grid structure security, power consumption structure security, operation control security, and network information security. security challenges. Chen Zhong, director of the Network and Information Security Laboratory of the School of Computer Science, Peking University, and co-founder of the Xinchuang Security Talent Training and Technology Innovation Alliance, pointed out in his sharing that the national strategy of Xinchuang's development requires talent protection measures, and the development of Xinchuang's industry requires a steady stream of talent supply. First of all, it is necessary to promote the implementation of multiple applications of Xinchuang in higher education, vocational education and basic education; secondly, starting from the "14th Five-Year Plan", integrate Xinchuang with the development of new industries; cooperation and collaborative innovation". "The Xinchuang industry will become an important force in reshaping the foundation of China's IT industry, accelerating the development of the modern industrial system, and promoting the optimization and upgrading of the economic system, which means that the Xinchuang industry will also usher in a phenomenal new blue ocean." Founder and CEO of BP Business Partner President Guo Xiujuan pointed out in the sharing, "To build an ecosystem of information innovation and jointly support the digital economy, only by self-improvement, unity, and unity can we jointly build a strong Xinchuang ecosystem and share the development plan of the digital economy!" ▲Guo Xiujuan, founder and president of BP Business Partners/Photo Source 360 Niu Pingyue, director of the Integrated Circuit Division of the Electronic Information Branch of the Electronic Industry Press, pointed out that knowledge services and the development of the security industry are mutual soils. Communication and enhance the influence of Xinchuang security industry. It is reported that the entire content of ISC 2022 has been launched on N World-ISC Continent, including future summits, developer conferences, ecological conferences, 17 joint summits, more than 60 technology and industry theme forums, and seven special events. In addition, "half of the country" in the security industry has also appeared in the ISC digital security exhibition area. Upstream news reporter Ma Liang

