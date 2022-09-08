Listen to the audio version of the article

Even the world of tourism is strangled by expensive energy, despite the record numbers of the current season. And when operators try to run for cover by planning the installation of solar or photovoltaic systems, in many cases, they find themselves rejecting or at least slowing down their proposal in the context of administrative authorizations. Especially if the structure is in the historic center of a city of art or has a sea view.

Bills projected to double

It happens, for example, in Ischia. The Regina Isabella, the historic five-star luxury hotel that was built in the village of Lacco Ameno in the 1950s by the will of Angelo Rizzoli, next to the historic Terme della Regina Isabella – with 130 rooms and a turnover of 10 million – is at the center of a “short circuit” of this type. “Our energy bill has so far grown little thanks to a fixed price contract – says Giancarlo Carriero, CEO of Regina Isabella – but from 1 January 2023 it will grow a lot: we expect a 50% increase from 350 thousand euros a year to at least 700 thousand.

The ecological transition and the stakes of bureaucracy

To avoid an excessive increase in costs, and not only that, we have designed a latest generation photovoltaic system to be built with an investment of 750 thousand euros “. The problem is that the Superintendence of Landscape Assets of Naples made itself heard a month ago. «He asks us for some renderings – adds Carriero -. It clearly emerged that there are doubts and this makes us fear a difficult and uncertain process ». Carriero adds: «We are trying to demonstrate that the latest generation panels have no impact at all. And they are certainly more aesthetically pleasing than the asphalt sheaths that cover the roofs of our hotels ». Finally, Carriero explains even better. «Our project for a plant from renewable sources – he underlines – aims to complete our small ecological revolution. We have eliminated the emissions for heating the water using the thermal one but this still involves a high energy consumption. Our footprint would be much smaller if we could use solar energy. And we would like to be able to communicate this to our customers ».

The Sheraton (Catania) invites guests to save energy

From Campania to Sicily, different remedies are studied for the same problem. Not being able to install other systems on the roofs, at the Sheraton in Catania (170 rooms and 7 million in turnover) the CEO Ornella Laneri is betting on energy saving and in her challenge involves the guests. «Despite the electricity bill in July this year has risen to 140 thousand euros against 44 thousand in 2021 – she says – we try not to raise prices. But I ask the guests for cooperation ». Then he explains: “In each room they find a card with a vademecum on the” Responsible stay “- he adds – we ask in practice not to be sorry if they do not find the room cold, to use the air conditioner as strictly necessary, not to leave the lights on when they are out of the room “. Laneri is no stranger to this kind of collaboration requested from guests of her hotel. «In 2019 – she says – after hosting Michelangelo Olivero Pistoletto, Italian painter and sculptor, animator and protagonist of the poor art current, we started a path towards sustainability, involving our customers. Since then, upon arrival, we have provided some “sustainable advice”. Our customers follow us with enthusiasm. Perhaps they also choose us for this ».