There are 5.6 million families who in 2022 requested the single and universal allowance, an expense of 11.6 billion. Now it’s time to renew the Isee to get the biggest check. Starting from February, the single allowance will be increased by 50%, provided for by the Budget law for each child under the age of one, regardless of the ISEE, for households with four children and for those with at least three children for each child aged between one and three years, if the ISEE does not exceed 40 thousand euros. The recalculation of the amounts updated to inflation will instead be valid for everyone and the value of the revaluation will be fixed by a special ministerial decree.

For all beneficiaries, INPS explained in a note, there is still «the obligation to present the new DSU for 2023, to renew the ISEE. In the absence of a new, correctly certified DSU, the amount of the single allowance will be calculated starting from March 2023 with reference to the minimum amounts envisaged». The deadline to submit the declaration is February 28th.

Automatic renewal

Those who from January 2022 to February 2023 have submitted an application for a single and universal allowance for dependent children will no longer have to request the renewal of the subsidy from 1 March 2023: the extension will be made ex officio by INPS. “The data of the application – explains the Institute in a note – will automatically be taken from the archives of the Institute, which will proceed to liquidate the benefit in continuity”.

Who should apply and how can they do it

It is different for those who have never used the single check, who will instead have to apply via the online service, the contact center, the patronages or the INPS Mobile app. As regards, however, the effective date of the benefit, for applications submitted by 30 June 2023, the single allowance is recognized starting from the month of March of the same year.

Who must update the ISEE

All those with an income of less than 40,000 will have to present the new DSU. In the absence of the declaration, those who have an ISEE of less than 15,000 euros risk switching from a check for around 195 euros to the minimum of 50 euros. On the other hand, those who have an ISEE between 15,001 and 20,000 euros risk going from the current 180 euros recognized on average in this range, for each child, to the 50 euros of the minimum allowance.

The 2022 Isee is valid until January and February 2023. Anyone who renews the Isee after February 28 but, in any case, by June 30, will be entitled to arrears. Those who do it after this date will not have the balance from March.