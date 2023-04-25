Home » Island of the famous, Alvin pinches Ilary: “I explain and you take off your shoes”
Island of the famous, Alvin pinches Ilary: "I explain and you take off your shoes"

Island of the famous, Alvin pinches Ilary: "I explain and you take off your shoes"

Island of the famous, new comic curtain between Ilary Blasi and Alvin

The island of the famous It’s just started but it’s already there controversy are endless, especially between the conductor e the envoy in Honduras. Ilary Blasi e Alvin do not miss an opportunity to pinch yourself during the live and the situation seems to get out of hand at times, even if the two deny having tensions. Thanks to the voice delay, due to the distance between Italy and Honduras, – reports Leggo – the “mischief” that Ilary loves to do to Alvin.

After the test of Bouquets e Noise. Noise gave up after about a minute and a half, while Mazzoli made it to the end. Ilary thought that only Mazzoli could discard the giftso Alvin replied piqued: “But when I was explaining the game what were you doing? taking off your shoes?” It was the continual ones that gave rise to the tensions interruptions from Ilary to Alvin, who at a certain point of the live broadcast He’s gone abandoning the location.

