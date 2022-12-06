Home Business Ism Servizi accelerates surprisingly in November (56.5 points)
Business

Ism Servizi accelerates surprisingly in November (56.5 points)

by admin
Ism Servizi accelerates surprisingly in November (56.5 points)

Unexpected acceleration for the Ism services index in November. The indicator compiled by the Institute for Supply Management increased to 56.5 points from 54.4 in October, against an average analyst estimate of 53.5 points.

The firmer-than-expected reading contrasts with the deterioration of the ISM manufacturing index, which fell below the 50-point threshold (which separates contraction and expansion) last week for the first time since May 2020.

The data on the ISM services reinforces the idea of ​​a still resilient US economy and fuels speculation on the fact that the Federal Reserve will maintain its restrictive policy for some time to come in order to counter inflation.

See also  Changchun High-tech: Growth hormone is a prescription drug sold to medical institutions that meet the requirements of laws and regulations

You may also like

Tax revenue up by 38 billion (+10.2%) in...

Sungrow issued a clarification announcement: no significant reduction...

Wall Street: start down with Tesla at -5%,...

һǿ йʲ_֤

The price of the hot-selling products of the...

Bitcoin and gold, who will prevail in 2023?...

Toyota CH-R Prologue, the compact SUV will also...

“It will not be subsidies and bonuses that...

The Antitrust rejects Bancomat on the increase in...

Tesla: shares plunge (-4.5%) after rumors of production...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy