Microsoft recently announced that it will hold the Ignite conference from October 12th to 14th. After two years, it will finally resume the offline venue in Seattle. Ignite is Microsoft’s highest-profile event for developers and IT professionals, and the focus will be on flagship products such as Azure, Microsoft 365, and Windows.

According to media reports,In order to celebrate the anniversary of Windows 11, Microsoft will start to push the official version update of Windows 11 22H2 in September, and explain it in detail at the Ignite conference to further expand the push scale。

In fact, Win11 22H2, codenamed Sun Valley 2, has been signed to RTM for a long time. It arrived in the release preview channel as early as June 7, and the ISO is also open for download. After applying the latest patch on July 19, the version number has been advanced to 22621.436 , is only one step away from turning positive.

Considering the rumors that Win12 has been brought forward to 2024 and Sun Valley 3 has been canceled, 22H2 may be the last serious update of Win11.

The main known changes include canceling the local account login, the start menu supports icon merging folders, the taskbar supports icon dragging, the traditional right-click menu can be called up by pressing and holding Shift to right-click, and the resource manager adds a “home folder” column , OneDrive and Explorer are deeply integrated.

Other new features include folder preview function, desktop wallpaper support automatic update (check Windows focus), task manager matching the theme color and adding efficiency mode, etc., global real-time subtitles and so on.

